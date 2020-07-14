Junior detectorists end up in police car after treasure find

Hayley and Andrew Hepburn of Young Guns Metal detectors found a trove of Morning Bulletin tokens in a Sth Rockhampton yard.

TWO young metal detectors were rewarded for their honesty with a tour of the North Rockhampton Police Station, after they handed in some buried treasure.

Hayley and Andrew Hepburn, from Young Guns Metal Detectors, found an old-style marble bag filled with what at first seemed like shiny coins at the bottom of a foot-deep hole.

CapNews tokens discovered in a South Rockhampton yard by Young Guns Metal Detectors

“The person who lives there, who had only been there about a year, rang us after she’d cleared away old branches to see if we wanted to do some detecting on the property,” said the children’s father Mick Hepburn.

“It’s amazing what you can find, even in the suburbs.”

On closer inspection, they weren’t coins, but nearly 30 industry medallions, given to staff who worked 10 and 20 year stints for The Morning Bulletin.

In fact, The Morning Bulletin’s offices were burgled some years ago, but it is unlikely the medallions would have turned up on any assets register if they were stolen.

“We could tell by the lack of patina and by the weight they weren’t actual coins,” Mr Hepburn said.

“But it’s important we follow due process in reporting any finds which might be stolen property to the police.”

Hayley Hepburn, Con Latonero and Andrew Hepburn at the Nth Rockhampton police station

While they were at the station, Officer Con Latonero gave the children a taste of crime-busting.

The Morning Bulletin is grateful to the Hepburn children for returning the medallions, and has gifted them a half-dozen as a keepsake.