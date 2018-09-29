Junior league club could be 'ruined' by lawsuit

A DISPUTE between officials in a grassroots Rockhampton junior sports club could see the club "ruined” after the matter reached the Supreme Court.

Past president and vice president of the Rockhampton Tigers Junior Rugby League club (formerly known as the All Blacks Junior Rugby League Rockhampton Inc) Brian Keith McKean has launched legal action against the club after being expelled from the club, twice.

The matter was mentioned for the first time in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton yesterday with Justice Graeme Crow saying any orders for costs - which would be several thousands of dollars - would be "prejudicial” towards Mr McKean if he lost, "or may ruin the club if he did succeed”.

The allegations, outlined in an affidavit by Mr McKean and filed with the court, included the club's current president Steven Barron responding to a motion to allow the region's indigenous Elders use of a new clubhouse on Sunday afternoons by saying "I am worried about finding holes and faeces on the walls”.

Mr McKean, who was vice president at the time, said he asked Mr Barron what he meant by that.

"I could see that he had become evasive, and refused to answer my question,” he said in the affidavit.

The matters spiralled from there with an Elder, Ms Venita Mann, receiving a "first and final warning” from Mr Barron for her questions about his "holes and faeces” comment and Mr McKean receiving an oral warning for "racial discrimination” against Mr Barron after submitting via email that Tigers was "an indigenous club” and wanting to discuss ancillary uses for the club to assist issues faced by the Rockhampton Aboriginal community.

"I received a response on November 29, 2016 indicating that when I ask questions about Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander issues it is discriminating against non-indigenous members,” Mr McKean said in his affidavit.

A copy of that letter by Mr Barron was included in the court files and stated "Your repeated reference to our club as indigenous club is inconsistent with our constitution and the way our club operates”.

While the club's current constitution was not in the documents, a copy of an application for funding for the new clubhouse to the RACQ Foundation was and it referred to the club being established in 2000 "catering primarily for local indigenous youth”. It also referred to working with indigenous organisation Milbi Incorporated and inviting youth from Woorabinda to be involved.

"We plan to conduct activities for the elders in the community,” the application stated.

After the racial discrimination dispute, Mr McKean was referred to a disciplinary review committee charged with low range abuse after allegations he yelled a swear word after a verbal altercation with a referee of an under 9s game - of which he coached the Tigers side in which his son was a player.

This was followed by Mr McKean being expelled from the club on June 26, 2017.

On receiving the letter from the club about being expelled, Mr McKean engaged a lawyer to communicate on his behalf.

However, according to Mr McKean, the club secretary Cheryl Armstrong advised Mr McKean by email that she had received the letter from RK Law but "they (the committee) did not recognise the letter”.

On August 1, 2017, Mr McKean received a letter saying his membership had been reinstated and there would be a meeting in two days time. At that next meeting, Mr McKean was expelled for the second time.

In his affidavit, Mr McKean outlines the nine years he served as club president since becoming involved with the club in 2000 or 2001, and being involved in the club's name change to help with sponsorship opportunities.

The Rockhampton Tigers were finalists in the National Rugby League's Grassroots Club of The Year in 2015.

Mr McKean's lawyer Rowan King told the court that it was still hoped the parties would be able to come to an agreement outside court.

"I see that your client (Mr McKean) has given a lot to this club. Has been president for many, many years,” Justice Crow said.

"And the current president, Mr Barron, also has given a lot to the club and has been involved for many, many years. So it would be very sad to see the club or your client suffer from this dispute and I encourage both parties to work together to find a proper resolution.”

The case has been adjourned with no new court date fixed yet.