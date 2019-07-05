Menu
Logan Murray, Annalise Jones, Charlotte Murray, Kira Smith, Lucy Besch, Abbey Besch, and Bonnie Jones at Junior Beef
News

Junior paraders hit showgrounds for chance at ribbons

JANN HOULEY
by
5th Jul 2019 7:00 PM
Subscriber only

CRAIG Ellroot brought his son in from Morinish to participate in the Rockhampton Junior Beef event on Thursday.

Patrick Callum, Riley Ellrott and Craig Ellrott from Morinish
It is a familiar memory for the grazier who spent his own childhood driving the 40km into town for junior parading and judging.

He described the organisation of this week's as "proper good”.

"It teaches the kids about work ethics and what to look for in cattle,” he said.

The three-day event, which was held at the showgrounds, was in its 28th year.

Youngsters from around the region and interstate participated in clipping, livestock photography, shed manners and parading session.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

