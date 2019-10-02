Rugby league referee 'sent sex images to boy'

Joshua Daniel Perestrelo, 25, faces two charges of using a carriage service to send indecent material to a person less than 16 years.

A junior rugby league referee who allegedly sent a 13-year-old boy explicit images on social media has been granted conditional bail at his parent's home opposite a primary school.

Joshua Daniel Perestrelo, 25, did not appear in Burwood Local Court when his matter was mentioned this morning.

He is facing two charges of using a carriage service to send indecent material to a person less than 16 years.

Documents put before the court allege between 3.30pm and 10:10pm on May 15th Perestrelo sent indecent messages to a 13-year-old boy via Instagram.

Police said in a statement that after examining his phone on October 1 he was charged with two more of the offences.

Other documents tabled before court said "the accused made admissions to having indecent communication with a child which in itself is serious in nature".

Perestrelo has been granted conditional bail which orders him not to contact the alleged victim of their family.

His next-door neighbour, Aidan, 19, who asked to have his surname withheld, said they seemed like a "normal happy family".

"There's two parents, three kids. I've lived here for about seven or eight years, they moved in a year after us. No complaints," he told The Daily Telegraph.

"I'm very surprised (about the charges), I'd never expect that.

"There are lots of young kids living on the street. I've got a little sister who's 14 and a family down the road has about six kids."

Perestrelo is currently living in his parents low-set brick home opposite Canterbury South Public School.

The 25-year-old had worked as a volunteer referee for a number of years in both the St George and south Sydney rugby league competitions.

He was also a volunteer rugby league coach at an inner west rugby league club.

There was an extension to the brief orders mentioned in Burwood Local Court. And lawyers from both parties will view phone downloads and transcripts which will be added to the brief of evidence.

The matter returns to Burwood Local Court on October 23.