Junior rugby league hosts a weekend of big scores

Willem Lloyd of Cap Coast under 12's evades the opposition defence in weekend junior Rugby League Bonny Messer

RUGBY LEAGUE: Round 10 was an important round for all sides as we go into a bye for all sides next weekend with the Junior Capra trials being held in Gladstone.

In the under 13 competition Rocky Tigers defeated Emu Park 30-12 with Ethan Halberstater and Brady Burrow getting a double for the Tigers.

Norths were too good for Gracemere on Friday night. Cooper Mackenzie scored twice for the Knights, while Cap Coast dominated Brothers with Rokoko Hunt and Austed Kasprowicz getting doubles.

Under 14 Brothers White and Yeppoon Seagulls put on a show on Friday night. Brothers White started the night well when Jack Millgate scored early for Brothers.

It then took another 15 minutes before Brothers' Slayde Peacock scored, giving Brothers plenty of confidence.

Millgate scored his second and Brothers went into the break up 16-0.

Brothers had a commanding 28-10 lead with 15 minutes remaining.

Yeppoon look to have composed themselves with Uriah Utai and Jett Ballard sharing three tries but time ran out and the Seagulls' fate was sealed.

Cap Coast Brothers continued their unbeaten record with a 28-8 victory against Brothers Blue, while Rocky Tigers defeated Emu Park and Norths Chargers got a forfeit against Woorabinda.

In the under 15 Norths consolidated second position on the ladder with a 22-4 win over Rocky Tigers while Cap Coast Brothers stormed home after being down 10-0 at half-time to win 16-10

It is a three way tie at the top of the under 16s competition as Brothers pushed out Cap Coast 18-16 after a penalty goal landed by Peyton Jenkins gave them victory.

Yeppoon also join Brothers and Cap Coast on 16 points when they held off Gracemere 24-20.

Norths received full points when Woorabinda could not get a side.

The under 18s competition was really exciting with teams having their Mal Meninga Cup representative players back.

Yeppoon consolidated top of the table with a commanding 56-0 win over Emu Park.

Norths Blue moved into second when they defeated Norths White. Riley Clarke got a double for the Blue side and Cyron Tull did likewise for the White side.

Brothers Blue got the full points after Cap Coast Brothers could not get a side due to the long weekend.

- Michael Fletcher