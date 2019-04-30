Junior rugby league teams score big in weekend clashes

RUGBY LEAGUE: Junior rugby league players from across Central Queensland showed potential on the weekend, with big scores and strong defeats from the U13-U18 squads.

It was round nine of the Rockhampton District Junior Rugby League competition and with just three rounds remaining, the teams were battling to secure a spot in the top four for their age group and a potential slot in the semis.

In the U13s, Norths took out an 18-10 win over Emu Park at their opponent's home turf.

The home side jumped to an early lead of 10-0 thanks to tries by Ryan Adams and Lockwood Parsons.

Norths retaliated with a converted try to Declan Parr, and went on to dominate the second half with another try by Parr Jai Ireland and Connor O'Donnell.

Rocky Tigers also beat St Brendan's Cap Coast Brothers 16-14 and Yeppoon defeated Brothers Blue with a 74-0 upset.

In the U14s, Norths defeated Emu Park 30-0 with Tariq Tanner and Sebastian Carr both scoring double tries.

Cap Coast Brothers were too much for Rocky Tigers, winning 38-0 with tries by Ryan Martin and Samuel Pau.

Brothers Blue also defeated Yeppoon 24-0 and Brothers White were awarded full points when Woorabinda wasn't able to provide a team.

In the U15s, Cap Coast Brothers beat Rocky Tigers 16-0 and Brothers Blue took out a 24-16 win over Yeppoon Seagulls.

After a tight defence in the first 17 minutes, Brothers' Jackson Dingle scored, quickly followed by a try to Kelly Shadlow.

Yeppoon retaliated just before the break with a converted try by Mackenzie Nixon.

In the second half, Yeppoon raised the score to 16-12 with tries through Brock Hinds and Kendrick Treadwell.

In the 16th minute, Bradley Taylor scored and after a successful conversion, Brothers lead 18-18.

Shadlow then got his second and Brothers finished the game 24-16.

In the U16s, Norths defeated Emu Park 22-10, Brothers Blue won over Yeppoon 20-8 and Gracemere won when Woorabinda failed to get a team to play.

In the U18s, Norths Blue beat Emu Park 28-4, Norths White beat Cap Coast Tigers 24-18 and Brothers Blue beat Yeppoon 24-12.

After the win, Norths Blue have moved into top spot, equal with Yeppoon who holds number one position despite their weekend loss.

Cap Coast Tigers narrowly missed a win, with Norths' Lionel Mann scoring a converted try in the last two minutes.