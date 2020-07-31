Junior rugby players hit the field for first games

IN LINE with required COVID-10 approvals and advice from the Queensland Government and Queensland Rugby Union, the Central Highlands Junior Rugby Union (CHJRU) announced the return to junior rugby for the season on the weekend.

The CHJRU welcomed boys and girls in the under 8s, 10s and under 12 age groups to Morton Park, Emerald on Saturday morning for a celebration of rugby, fun and friendship.

Children came from as far as Clermont, Blackwater and Rolleston to undertake skills clinics with former international World Cup rugby, sevens player and Level 2 accredited coach Onehunga Mata’uiau, followed by a fun sevens competition.

CHJRU President, Kurt Mayne was delighted to have community rugby union competitions back up and running.

“During COVID-19, all the kids have had a decent break from sport, and also their parents from the madness of running them around,” he said.

“Now the kids are keen as mustard and can’t wait to get back into it.

“I’d like to thank everyone for the great turn out on Saturday and particularly all the volunteers for made the day a success and have got the season off and running safely in difficult conditions.”

Following the Junior Sign-On, the Nogoa Red Claws hosted the first round of games in the Capricornia competition for both U14s and U16s.

For those who missed the games, you can catch highlights of all the action on YouTube – search up R J A Sports Videos.

The CHJRU competition for boys and girls in the under 8s, 10s and under 12 age groups will start on August 8 in Emerald, with teams competing from Rolleston, Emerald and new club, the Blackwater Basilisks.

For more details on training and matches for all sides please go to the CHJRU facebook page.