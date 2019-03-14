Junior Sedans Piston Cup to showcase CQ talent on Saturday

FROM BACK, LEFT TO RIGHT: Mason Cameron, John Flanagan, Harry Doyle, Bailey Barnicoat, Tristan Lowther, Braith Thomas, Kodie Hoffman, Bre Larson and Braden Storer will race on Saturday night .

FROM BACK, LEFT TO RIGHT: Mason Cameron, John Flanagan, Harry Doyle, Bailey Barnicoat, Tristan Lowther, Braith Thomas, Kodie Hoffman, Bre Larson and Braden Storer will race on Saturday night . Steph Allen

SPEEDWAY: Nine Rockhampton junior speedway racers will compete this weekend in the Junior Sedans Piston Cup at Rockhampton Showgrounds.

Bailey Barnicoat, 14, is expecting some stiff competition in the junior sedans from the wide variety of riders coming from across the state for the competition.

"There will be lots of hard people to beat and a lot of quick guys like (fellow Rockhampton drivers) Mason Cameron, Braith Thomas and Bre Larson,” he said.

Barnicoat got into the sport two years ago after growing up watching his father and grandfather race.

"I was pretty much born into the sport,” he said.

"It's really fun. I love the adrenaline rush you get out of it and it's a really good atmosphere.

"You're surrounded by a good group of people willing to help you up and do whatever you need to get you going around the track.”

Last year, Barnicoat made the A Main category at the Piston Cup.

He is hoping to take what he learnt from that experience into this weekend.

"(I'll focus on) my throttle control, steering and the lines to run,” he said.

"It's a great track. There's some good left-hand turns.”

Last year the event was spread over three series, but this year the organisers compacted into just one night.

Competitors will have to bring their all on Saturday night to impress.

Also in the junior sedans for their second season are Kodie Hoffman, 17, and John Flanagan, 15.

"There will be a lot of good competition,” Flanagan said.

"It's Top Stars and New Stars combined.

"(I'll try to) keep it clean through the heats and make it through to the feature.

"I've had one heat win, and top-10 finishes, but it's about having fun more than anything.”

Flanagan will have a change of pace this weekend when he steps into a front-wheel-drive car for the first time.

"I normally drive a rear-wheel car but I've been offered a new car from my sponsor, Prime Rentals Rockhampton,” he said.

"It will be completely different for me.

"Front wheel is easier to steer and a lot quicker.

"I'm hoping for a PB this weekend.”

This season is Hoffman's last in the junior class before he steps up into senior events.

He hopes to end on a high note and take on production sedans next year.

"I just like driving, having a good day, having fun, ripping it up, going fast and the adrenaline,” he said.

"I will miss the experience of driving with the other junior drivers.

"It's a good platform.”

The support classes on Saturday night are Street Stocks, Super Stockers, Modifieds, AMCAs and F500s.

Check it out

When: Saturday March 16. Gates open 4pm

Where: Rockhampton Showgrounds

Prices: Family passes $60 (includes 2 x adults and up to 4 children aged 5-15). Students & Seniors $20 (must show ID). Children Aged 5-15yrs $10. Children Under 5yrs free