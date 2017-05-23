27°
News

Junior sports stars to miss out after Rocky team bid snubbed

Michelle Gately
| 23rd May 2017 11:19 AM
Basketball fans crowd around Rockhampton Cyclones player Nicole Michael. The city would loved to have been able to back its own national team as well.
Basketball fans crowd around Rockhampton Cyclones player Nicole Michael. The city would loved to have been able to back its own national team as well. Allan Reinikka ROK290815acyclone

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

4.30pm: CYCLONES co-captain Alexandra Brady said it's disappointing the organisation haven't given a helping hand to budding regional sports stars.

Ms Brady moved from Rockhampton to Townsville at just 17, signed as a development player with the Townsville Fire.

She said there were already many obstacles for young players wanting to pursue a professional career in any code and a national team could make that transition smoother.

Cyclones player Alex Brady in the game against Toowoomba at Hegvold Stadium. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin.
Cyclones player Alex Brady in the game against Toowoomba at Hegvold Stadium. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin. Chris Ison ROK180512ccyclones6

"I really think it's disappointing for the region to not have that opportunity,” Ms Brady said.

"The biggest thing I see with having a local national team is those pathways for juniors to develop, and to do that at home.

"I think one of the biggest challenges for me was moving away from home just after finishing high school to follow that. So I think that's where our juniors will miss out.”

"What happens when you have a professional team in town is then you attract some really great coaches and you get some really great players and they offer so much knowledge to our home association, so then we see our local club reap the benefits of that.

"It is disappointing Basketball Australia haven't come on board to help a regional area out.”

11AM: ROCKHAMPTON won't feature on the national sporting stage, with the bid for a local team to join the Women's National Basketball League rejected.

It was an outcome which shocked and angered councillors, with Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow describing the move to look for more teams in metropolitan areas as discrimination.

An email from Basketball Australia was tabled in this morning's full council meeting, outlining the organisation's decision not to proceed with the Rockhampton Ravens bid.

The bid was a joint venture between council, CQUniversity and Rockhampton Basketball.

The email states the organisation feels there is only room for a maximum of 10 teams.

"The WNBL Committee considered our current representation of regionally based teams and what the addition of another regional team would mean to our overall mix (i.e. regional and metropolitan) and the opportunity cost in terms of presence and reach in larger population centres,” the email read.

"The consideration took into account such factors as best mix for media coverage nationally, national sponsors, broadcast, internationally based players etc.

"Unfortunately the conclusion was (is) that Rockhampton does not represent a fit for the growth strategy.”

Council had previously agreed to consider sponsorship of up to $100,000 a year for five years for the Rockhampton Ravens to enter the competition.

The mood in the council chambers was one of frustration, as Cr Strelow said it was a clear case of regions being neglected.

She said the fact that so much praise was heaped on the submission, yet the bid was rejected, was "an incredible indictment” on basketball.

While Cr Strelow said council had already made clear they would not be continuing to make bids for years on end, they were keen to see some sort of national team - even if it meant converting to AFL.

"Rockhampton is keen for a national sporting team,” she said.

"I am very keen to have a team we can get behind.”

Cr Strelow said Rockhampton would spend more money than most councils in a bid to encourage sport in the region, "yet we are constantly denied the chance to have our own team playing at a national level”.

Councillor Cherie Rutherford described it as a "sad state of affairs” and said it was indicative of a wider move away from grassroots sporting clubs in all sports.

"This is exactly what's wrong with sport in Australia at the moment,” she said.

"This is the attitude and it's not just basketball.”

Councillor Ellen Smith said it was "an insult to regional areas”, especially given the sporting glory of athletes from the regions at state, national, and international events.

The Morning Bulletin has approached Basketball Australia for comment.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  basketball basketball australia rockhampton council rockhampton ravens rockhampton regional council wnbl

Date nights under $50

ACCORDING to The Bachelor falling in love involves helicopter rides, private jets, shopping trips, and we mustn’t forget the hot tubs.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

BREAKING: 'Uncertainty' over job cuts eating away at Rocky workers

BREAKING: 'Uncertainty' over job cuts eating away at Rocky...

A "WORRYING" email has put Rocky workers lives on hold.

  • Money

  • 23rd May 2017 3:25 PM

Junior sports stars to miss out after Rocky team bid snubbed

Basketball fans crowd around Rockhampton Cyclones player Nicole Michael. The city would loved to have been able to back its own national team as well.

Councillors stunned as sports body rules out Rocky's dream

Yeppoon woman dies after horror motorbike crash

HORROR CRASH: A woman is critical after a serious crash on Yeppoon Rd. Photo courtesy of 7 New Central Queensland.

Family and friends in mourning as coast woman loses battle

Grief counselling medium links the living and the dead

MEDIUM: Charmaine Wilson helps the bereaved through the grieving process.

Medium helping bereaved to find closure from the grieving process.

Local Partners

Small town school turns 100

ST JOSEPH'S School is a small country school within the Rockhampton Catholic Education Diocese, and was founded by the Sisters of St Joseph way back in 1917.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

More excitement on the way for bouncing business

BOUNCING ALONG: Flip Out owner manager Blake Peter's business is booming.

Trampoline facility Flip Out is booming

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Bouldy Bush Ballad Bash a country treat

GREAT WEEKEND EVENT: Keith Jamieson at the Bouldy Bush Ballad Bash.

Country music festival to feature Jeff Brown

Revving up for Classics next weekend

Classics by the Coast, Bell Park, Emu Park

Engines set to roar at Emu Park family day out next weekend

Concert death toll revised up to 22

TWENTY-TWO people have been killed and at least 59 people have been injured following a terror attack in Manchester

Grief counselling medium links the living and the dead

MEDIUM: Charmaine Wilson helps the bereaved through the grieving process.

Medium helping bereaved to find closure from the grieving process.

Casual Keanu says fame is ‘cool’

Keanu Reeves in a scene from the movie John Wick: Chapter 2.

NOBODY expected much of John Wick when it was released in 2014.

Ariana Grande breaks her silence after fatal blast

According to reports quoting witnesses, a mass emergency evacuation was prompted after explosions were heard at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert in the arena.

The entertainment industry is in shock after attack on concert

Pitch Perfect star suing Woman’s Day over ‘liar’ articles

Actor Rebel Wilson outside court on Friday.

REBEL Wilson's career destroyed by grubby campaign, court hears.

Seven Year Switch: The boner to end all boners

Johnny’s outraged over claims he has a cracked boner.

She gulps. Her face says it all.

Bay to star in Hollywood shark thriller ‘Cage Dive’

Cage Dive, written and directed by Gerald Rascionato, is now screening in the United States of America. It had scenes filmed in Hervey Bay.

And our visiting humpback whales also make appearance.

Must Be Sold

373 Browns Lane, Bungundarra 4703

5 1 5 $559,000negoti...

Meander past the fruit trees, over the creek, up the graded driveway and be greeted by stunning mountain views that will win your heart. Enjoy the benefits of...

A Rare Offering In FRENCHVILLE!

343 Shields Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $370,000

BEAUTIFULLY designed Australian MODERNIST home, located in a secluded area in FRENCHVILLE. Remarkably different! Be Quick! - Designed with a difference in mind...

TRANSFORMED TREASURE FOR YOU !

290 Diplock Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 3 $275,000

MODERN Kitchen and Bathroom, FRESH PAINT throughout, just ready for you - PERFECT starter FAMILY home - suit the man with a work ute! - Close to SHOPS, SCHOOLS...

REDUCED for Immediate Sale

10/26 Birdwood Avenue, Yeppoon 4703

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

Don’t make the mistake of not viewing this prime Pandanus Park, recently renovated unit. Positioned in the centre of town, minutes’ walk to Yeppoon Central...

Renovators Delight!

5 Davidson Road, Cawarral 4702

House 4 1 $149,999

834m2 allotment located in Cawarral with a 4-bedroom home in need of renovations. • Walking distance to Cawarral State School, general store & pub • Lovely...

Granny Flat, Huge Property at Glenlee on 2 acres approx.

41 Swadling Avenue, Glenlee 4711

House 6 3 6 $649,000

Wow Wow Wow this 6 bedroom plus office home is massive and will suit the larger family looking for room for everyone to spread out. Will also suit the family...

Blink and you will MISS OUT!!!

36 Nathan Street, The Range 4700

House 2 1 1 $299,000

Perched high on Nathan Street sits this well presented home in an idyllic location, close to parks and walkways is the ideal property for first home owners to...

Neat as a Pin, Just move in.

81 Marie Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $195,000

This immaculate home is situated in a very quiet and private location in a family friendly area, just a short walk to shops and schools. All the hard work has been...

Spacious Family Sized Gable

8 Curtis Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 2 1 $339,000

Positioned in a fantastic Wandal location this very affordable gable offers comfortable living with character and charm. * Polished floors / high ceilings *...

Sleek and Stylish with Ocean Views!

23 Waterview Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 2 $459,000

This brand-new home on Waterview Drive is eligible for the first home buyers grant and would perfectly suite a young couple looking to buy their first home! With...

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

Rising seas threaten more Coast homes than ever before

AT RISK: New modelling reveals more Coast homes than ever are at risk of rising sea levels.

Is your home at risk?

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

Deputy Premier makes massive call on controversial sand mine

Aerial view of the proposed Forest Glen sand mine.

BREAKING: State Government makes huge call on Coast sand mine plans

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!