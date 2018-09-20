Junior sports team scores 167 goals on way to title

CHAMPIONS: The Bluebirds Blue under-15/16 team enjoyed an unbeaten run to the 2018 premiership.

CHAMPIONS: The Bluebirds Blue under-15/16 team enjoyed an unbeaten run to the 2018 premiership. CONTRIBUTED

FOOTBALL: Bluebirds Blue scored an incredible 167 goals in their run to the under-15/16 premiership.

The talented team capped their unbeaten season with a 5-nil win over Nerimbera in the grand final.

Bluebirds also won the under-13 and under-14 titles, while Berserker took the honours in the under-12 division.

Bluebirds Blue coach Gary Skinner said the premiership was fair reward for his players' dedication and commitment.

"They are all hard-working players. They trained really hard all year and they took on all the information we gave them and it paid dividends on the park,” he said.

"We have some very talented players in the squad and three of them - Blake Penfold, Sam Skinner and Riley Tracey - played senior football as well this year.”

Skinner said it was great to see the club's three teams get up on grand final day, and the future was bright for the club.

"We've got a bit of an assembly line happening so hopefully we can hold onto them and help develop some quality senior footballers,” he said.

"Our junior development plan is coming together and we're seeing good results.”

Bluebirds Blue started strongly in the final, and led by four at half-time.

Penfold, brilliant on set plays in the box, scored a double.

Skinner said despite the scoreline, it was not as easy win.

"Credit to Nerimbera, they made the job tough for us,” he said.

"We had to work hard to break them down but once we were in control we were never in any danger, it was just a matter of finishing our chances which were were able to do.”

Bluebirds Caleb Hornagold was Player of the Final.

Skinner also coached the club's CQ Premier League side, which finished fifth.

"We did alright through the season but we had too many draws. We had six or seven draws and you can't win with that many against your name.

"We've been building for a few seasons now and we're heading in the right direction.

"We'll be better for it next year and hopefully, with a bit more experience and know-how, we can finish off games and get ourselves into the four and get some success.”