Junior swimmers make a splash at CQ championship

MAKING A SPLASH: Swimmers at the Capricorn 13 and Under swimming carnival. Swimmers from 20 clubs will have a chance to a spot in state championships or Australian age championships. Jann Houley

SWIMMING: Competitors from 20 Central Queensland swimming clubs will have the chance to score themselves a spot in this month's state champions and April's Australian Age Championships.

Young swimmers from under-7s to 17 and over age groups will compete in the CQ Junior Championships this weekend.

"It's probably the biggest regional championship in 10-15 years,” CQ Swimming Association president Michael Borg said of the 325 nominations.

"Kids can still swim times this weekend to qualify for the Age Nationals and generally for the State Schools team.

"The Capricornia team is picked on the kids' times in the database and if they can improve their times this weekend, it gives them a better chance to be selected.

"The regional Capricornia team is certainly a milestone for a lot of kids as they love to wear the regional representative uniform like a badge of pride. If they qualify for nationals, it's a high level of that badge for them.”

After last weekend's Capricorn 13 and Under Carnival, there were a number of young swimmers hoping to improve their qualify times and their positions this weekend.

"The kids who are competing at the State Schools Championships are concentrating on that and the kids who are competing at the Australian Age Championships are just heading into the last of their preparation programs for those meetings,” Borg said.

"The 50m freestyle is always a keenly sought after event and is one to watch.

"The 1500m freestyle on Friday night is the toughest of the long distance events. The ladies' 800m freestyle is also keenly contested.

"There are good swimmers from every club in the region and everybody who comes along does their best.”

Borg thanked Rockhampton Regional Council and BlueFit for their "unbelievable support” of the local events.

CQ Junior Championships

Long distance racing events kicked off Friday night, to provide swimmers a break before the carnival kick off at 8am Saturday.

Racing starts again at 9am Sunday.