Junior teams chase silverware in today's rugby finals

CHARGING RUN: Gladstone's under-15 player Caleb Noovao in action in last weekend's semi-final win over Brothers/Colts. Allan Reinikka ROK111117arugby1

RUGBY UNION: Two teams will look to complete their unbeaten seasons by collecting the prized silverware this afternoon.

Rugby Capricornia's junior director Kourtney Watene said two grand finals would feature on an action-packed program at Rockhampton's Rugby Park, which kicks off with an under-13 round robin competition at 1.30pm.

The under-13 grand finalists will take centre stage at 4pm, with the unbeaten Nogoa Red Claws from Emerald taking on Cap Coast Crocs Black.

Watene said the Len Harrison-coached Nogoa was bursting with potential and had been a force all season.

Inside centre Liam Nedauer would be the player to watch, and his combination with fly-half Clancy Harrison was proving most effective.

Watene said that Cap Coast's head coach - former rugby international and Queensland Reds player Jacob Rauluni - would be calling for a big performance from his young charges.

Frenchville will go into the under-15 grand final as red-hot favourite after going through the competition undefeated.

It will take on Gladstone, which booked its finals berth with a hard-fought win over Brothers/Colts in last weekend's semi-final.

Watene said Frenchville's head coach Ron Howell had been impressed by his side's performances this year.

The team's backline, led by 2017 Queensland reps Aarre Hirsimaki and Larson Dale-Doyle, had been clinical and provided the platform for success.

Rockhampton Grammar School products Caleb Parrish and Rory Jones had also been influential in Frenchville's run to the final.

Watene said Gladstone coach Dave O'Brien was happy take the underdog tag into today's decider.

His side's hard running football had brought many an opposition team underdone this year, with No.8 Manny Ngatai, flanker Tyler Keough-Paladin and prop forward Dante Hakavalu doing the damage.