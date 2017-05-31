Junk tinkerer says sculpture is symbol of hope for Rocky

Nora Hanasy is a finalist in this years Bayton Awards.

NORA Hanasy loves tinkering.

She loves is so much she has a garage full of junk that she delves into and fidgets with until the pieces before her connect in her mind and she creates an art piece.

This is how she came up with Rebels and Guardians, which is one of 34 finalists in this year's Bayton Award.

Nora described the piece as a series of five totems created from materials from across Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast.

One of the five totems in Nora's piece 'Rebels and Guardians'.

The Emu Park artist said they represent symbols of hope, of "courage and strength in times of adversity”.

"Rockhampton, to me, feels a bit lost,” Nora said.

"The people are sad... somehow broken.”

She attributed this to the downturn in the region's biggest industry - mining - and other flow on industries impacted, leaving people without work and struggling to pay bills.

Nora said she decided to enter this piece into this year's award as she likes to challenge herself. She was a also a finalist in 2013 and 2015 when she had entered a photograph and a printmaker/ mixed media piece.

Plus she has several paintings about to be exhibited on the Coast in the 10 Artists of Livingstone exhibition.

Nora said many ask how she finds time to create so many pieces between working part time as an art teacher at Rockhampton Girls Grammar, being part owner and running workshops at Art House in East St, plus spending time with family.

"It's my own time. My meditation. My down time,” she said.

"Some people watch Netflix. Others read. I tinker.

"I've got a lot of things on the go at the moment, at home, half finished.”

Title: No 5Assemblage/junk sculpture by Nora Hanasy Contributed

The art teacher of 17 years said her students encourage her tinkering.

"My students bring me the most amazing things,” Nora said.

"Most teachers get chocolates or flowers. I get birds' heads and cow pelves.”

Nora will be one of many local artists attending the opening of the Bayton Awards exhibition at the Rockhampton Art Gallery on Friday night where this year's winner will be announced.

Rockhampton Regional Council's communities committee chair Cr Rose Swadling said the award brings together an exciting and significant exhibition of current art practice from across Central Queensland.

"The Bayton Award is a fantastic vehicle for capturing and showcasing our wealth of regionally residing artistic talent,” Cr Swadling said.

"From landscape and portraiture, to sculpture and photography, the finalists of this year's Bayton Award reflect the tremendous amount of diversity within our Central Queensland communities.”

Judged by the Rockhampton Art Gallery Philanthropy Board and Rockhampton Art Gallery director, the award celebrates the diversity and excitement of visual arts in CQ.

The award is open to artists residing in the following regions and shires: Rockhampton, Livingstone, Gladstone, Banana, Woorabinda, Central Highlands, Isaac, Barcaldine, Blackall-Tambo, Longreach, Winton, Barcoo, Diamantina and Boulia.

The exhibition will be displayed at the gallery from June 3 to July 16.

BAYTON AWARD

The Bayton Award is an initiative of the Rockhampton Art Gallery Philanthropy Board and Rockhampton Regional Council hosted by the Rockhampton Art Gallery. It is valued at $17,000 in cash and prizes, The Bayton Award is open to artists in Central Queensland.

The winner of the Bayton Award receives:

$5000 cash prize for the acquisition of the winning work as first right of refusal to the Rockhampton Art Gallery collection.

An international artist in residency in 2018 arranged by the gallery consisting of in-kind and cash contributions up to $5000.

Time to develop a new body of work for the residency undertaken, in the year 2019.

Solo exhibition at Rockhampton Art Gallery in 2020 consisting of in-kind and cash contributions up to $7000 with the gallery undertaking first right of refusal on one of the exhibited works for acquisition to the gallery collection without further payment.

Bayton Award finalists are all eligible for the People's Choice Award valued at $1,000 cash to the artist and artwork that received the most votes from the free public people choice.

FINALISTS

The Finalists for The Bayton Award 2017 are: