A 45-year-old man has been fined for using a key to scratch a car at a Maroochydore car park.
Crime

'Junkie', 'thief' and 'rock spider' keyed into Holden

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
15th Feb 2019 1:00 AM
AFTER a dispute over a dog with a friend, Andrew Peter Stecenko keyed "junkie”, "thief” and "rock spider” on his then friend's Holden Commodore.

Stecenko, 37, had no criminal record when he pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of wilful damage.

The keying incident took place on December 24.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said Stecenko was drunk and this was "totally out of character for him”.

Stecenko was sentenced to six months probation and no conviction was recorded.

dog pets rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt wilful damage
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

