Jury deliberates in sex abuse trial

THE JURY has retired to reach a verdict in the trial against a Rockhampton man who allegedly exposed himself to a child under 12 and made the child watch pornography.

A number of witnesses gave evidence in the trial in the Rockhampton District Court against the man who is charged with four counts of indecent treatment of a child under 12 and under 16 while in care.

It's alleged the man performed oral sex on the boy when he was seven and again when he was nine and later exposed himself to the boy before showing him pornography.

The court heard the boy referred to the man as his uncle.

In the Crown's closing statement today prosecutor Tiffany Lawrence explained to the jury that certain facts about the case had been agreed upon by the defence including the fact that police had conducted a search warrant of the man's Rockhampton home where they found a black hard drive that contained pornography.

"We know on that black hard drive were files that contained a variety of males aged between 17-20 performing oral sex on themselves,” Ms Lawrence said.

The court heard the boy told his friends and his mother, who all gave evidence during the trial, about the alleged sexual offences almost two years after they had occurred.

But Barrister Tom Polley told the court there had been "detailed inconsistencies” in the evidence given by the boy.