Jury dismissed in cop’s horror crash trial

A jury has been unable to reach a verdict in the trial of a NSW highway patrol officer accused of dangerous driving before a high-speed crash that left the wife of a prominent Sydney racing figure with permanent brain injuries.

Senior Constable Harry Little faced trial in the District Court for his role in the devastating collision on a busy road in Cronulla in September 2018 that nearly killed Gai Vieira - wife of racehorse king Bert Vieira.

Mr Little was on duty and driving his patrol car at 135km/h in a 70km/h zone, without his lights and sirens, along the Kingsway just before slamming into a Mercedes being driven by Ms Vieira.

Senior Constable Harry Little pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi

The grandmother's luxury car was T-boned as it crossed into an intersection at Connells Road, with the court hearing she suffered a traumatic brain injury that will likely leave her with a "permanent and severe disability".

Mr Little, 42, pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.

He testified during the trial that he wrongly believed his emergency warning signals had been switched on as he tore down the road.

"At the time I believed that they were on, but I accept they weren't," he said in the witness box.

After deliberating for seven-and-a-half hours a jury declared on Friday afternoon it was unable to reach a unanimous verdict and was discharged.

Gai Vieira is now living with a disability.

The experienced police officer was pursuing another vehicle whose driver was believed to have been using their mobile phone before the horror crash.

Agreed facts show he accelerated his Ford patrol car past 135km/h after overtaking a learner driver before heavy braking reduced his speed to 87km/h at the point of impact.

"I hit the brakes hard," Mr Little said, adding he became "fixated" on Ms Vieira's condition.

Gai Vieira’s Mercedes following the crash in Cronulla on September 5, 2018. Picture: 9 News

During the trial, colleague Sergeant Grant Howell told the court that Mr Little had been tasked with pulling over drivers seen using mobile phones during the statewide Operation Compliance.

At 11.53am Mr Little pulled out from a side street to pursue a Volkswagen Beetle reported to him by a superior.

Just seconds later Mr Little put out an urgent message over the radio and called for backup, the court was told.

Sergeant Howell said he arrived at the crash scene minutes later to find Ms Vieira already pulled from her car receiving treatment and an injured Mr Little sitting on a fence off to the side.

Bert Vieira, husband of Gai Vieira. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi

Ms Vieira, then 68, was taken to St George Hospital, but Mr Little was first conveyed back to Cronulla police station for assessment.

During the drive back to the station Mr Little made an admission to Sergeant Howell, who was in the car, the court was told.

"I didn't have a chance to put my lights on. It happened so quick. She was right in front of me," Mr Little said, according to his colleague.

Mr Little told the court in his own evidence that he had no memory of making those comments, and his barrister Hament Dhanji, SC, said in closing they could not be relied upon.

Senior Constable Harry Little told the court he had been most concerned for Gai Vieira’s welfare. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi

Mr Dhanji said the Crown case was "deeply flawed" and did not give enough weight to Ms Vieira's actions that day.

"The evidence is Ms Vieira … pulled out unexpectedly in front of Senior Constable Little," he said.

"We know from the evidence of the accused … he applied full braking and he was unable to avoid a collision.

"But that does not mean that his driving amounts to driving in a manner dangerous."

Originally published as Jury dismissed in cop's horror crash trial