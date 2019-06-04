Jury hands down verdict in rape case of 16yo cleaner

A ROCKHAMPTON man has been found guilty of raping his 16-year-old house cleaner.

The jury passed down their verdict this morning for the man, who is on trial accused of sexual assault and rape. They found him guilty to rape but not guilty to sexual assault.

He will be sentenced later this afternoon.

Crown prosecutor Megan Jones said the 16-year-old had been hired to clean the defendant's house and on the day of the alleged incident, she arrived to find the whole house locked up and couldn't find the spare key.

She said the teen called the defendant who told her where to find the key and that he'd be home soon.

Ms Jones said when the defendant arrived, the pair had a conversation "about general chit chat but then the defendant 'got a bit strange'.”

She said he allegedly asked about the teen's relationship with her boyfriend, including if they were having sex.

"He then told her he wanted a massage and that he himself had 'magic hands',” Ms Jones said.

"Starting to feel really uncomfortable, the teen made an excuse and told him that she was bad at giving massages and that she needed to go.”

Ms Jones said the defendant complimented her on her figure, told her she had lost weight and looked really good.

She said he allegedly then touched her breasts and her stomach.

"She froze. She was scared,” Ms Jones said.

It was alleged the defendant turned her around to face the kitchen bench and bent her over it, touched her buttocks, slid his hand between her legs and touched her vagina.

Ms Jones said the defendant then locked the front door with his keys and shut the curtains.

She said he grabbed baby oil and asked the teen for a massage.

Ms Jones said the defendant took off his clothes, handed her the baby oil and told her to 'have a go' and he laid face down on the bed.

"She put some on her fingers and rubbed his back,” she said.

"Realising she wasn't comfortable, he told her he would show her.”

Ms Jones said during this alleged demonstration, the defendant was accused of digitally raping the teen.

She said afterwards, he paid her $150 and she went home where she showered to try and get the baby oil off.

Ms Jones said she then went to a friend's house and told them what happened.

The court heard police interviewed the defendant five months after the alleged incident where he told police he had known the teen and her parents for many years,.

Ms Jones said the defendant told police he'd left work that day due to a headache and told the girl he was thinking of going to get a massage, and that "one thing led to another and the teen gave him a massage in his bedroom” and that it was "consensual and no other sexual contact occurred”.

He denied touching the teen's breasts or vagina, or penetrating her.