James Owen Forbes faced the Mackay District Court on Monday, May 10 and Tuesday, May 11, charged with rape. Picture: Heidi Petith
Jury reaches decision on Mackay after-party rape case

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
12th May 2021 1:27 PM | Updated: 2:50 PM
A jury of seven men and five women have acquitted a Victorian man of raping a Mackay woman after a night out in the CBD almost a decade ago.

The jury had heard allegations James Owen Forbes, 30, had gone home with a woman after partying in Envy nightclub on December 11, 2011, let himself into her bedroom and raped her while she was in out and of consciousness.

Mr Forbes testified that was not the case, and that he had her permission to be in her bedroom and she encouraged the intercourse.

Crown prosecutor Tiffany Laurence and defence barrister Jason Buckland presented their closing statements Tuesday afternoon before the jury was dismissed to deliberate at 4.03pm.

The jury returned at 4.35pm to deliver a not-guilty verdict.

