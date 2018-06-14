Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Byron Shane Dolan has pleaded not guilty to assault and is undergoing trial in the Maroochydore District Court.
Byron Shane Dolan has pleaded not guilty to assault and is undergoing trial in the Maroochydore District Court. Contributed
Crime

Jury to consider if New Year's assault 'consensual'

Chloe Lyons
by
14th Jun 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ARGUMENT about a damaged car is the focus of an assault trial after a man was left with memory loss and a missing tooth following a New Year's Day punch up.

Byron Shane Dolan has pleaded not guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm with the Maroochydore District Court trial expected to take two days.

Crown prosecutor Alex Stark yesterday told the jury it's not contested that Mr Dolan caused injury to Liam Hahn.

Instead, they must determine whether the fight was "consensual".

Mr Hahn was the first alleged witness of seven to take the stand, and told the court he had consumed about 15 alcoholic drinks over the course of the celebrations on December 31, 2016.

He claimed he was talking to some friends on the front lawn of home nearby the one he was partying in when Mr Dolan approached him.

The next thing he said he remembered was being put into an ambulance and being covered in blood.

Mr Dolan's barrister put it to Mr Hahn that there had been an argument about a damaged car prior to the assault, but he said he couldn't recall that happening.

The trial will continue today.

assault crime maroochydore district court new years eve scd court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Mining towns in Central West QLD are heading for a 'boom'

    premium_icon Mining towns in Central West QLD are heading for a 'boom'

    Property Property market picks up as mining and resources sector re-employs

    Investigation into insolvent Metro Builders begins

    premium_icon Investigation into insolvent Metro Builders begins

    Business About 24 homes have been left incomplete

    • 14th Jun 2018 6:54 AM
    Rockhampton Show showcases what CQ has to offer

    Rockhampton Show showcases what CQ has to offer

    News CROWDS begin to pour into the showgrounds as show kicks off

    Central Highlands irrigators in limbo with water allocations

    premium_icon Central Highlands irrigators in limbo with water allocations

    Weather SunWater are predicting high priority customers to be renewed to 100

    Local Partners