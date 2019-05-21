Jury told of head injuries during grievous assault trial

A MAN is on trial for an alleged assault that left the victim with such serious injuries he had to have two operations, with titanium plates and pins inserted in his skull.

Chad Andrew Gibbons, 45, pleaded not guilty in Rockhampton District Court last week to one count of grievous bodily harm.

A jury has heard the grievous bodily harm charge is in relation to an alleged assault on Dale Richard Jenkins at his unit complex in William St, Yeppoon, on February 10, 2017, about 8-8.30pm.

Judge Ian Dearden read out a medical report about Mr Jenkins' injuries after he presented at Rockhampton Hospital at 11.20pm after the alleged assault on February 10.

The report included bruising around both eyes, lacerations and fractures in the jaw. Mr Jenkins was flown to Brisbane for surgery and required further surgery a year later including the titanium plates and screws along with orbital reconstruction.

Earlier on the night of February 10, Mr Gibbons headbutted a patron sitting at the bar in the Railway Hotel. He pleaded guilty last week to common assault in a public place while intoxicated.

Queensland Police Service Detective Senior Constable Alexandra Nezic gave evidence in the trial yesterday, telling the jury that police attended Mr Gibbons' home on March 15 about 8am and Mr Gibbons voluntarily went with him back to the police station for a recorded interview.

That hour-long interview was played for the jury.

While running through his version of events from February 10, Mr Gibbons told police he had drunk beer and scotch in the lead-up to the two altercations.

Mr Gibbons told police he approached the first man, Harry Bevan, at the Railway Hotel because Mr Bevan was allegedly threatening a friend of Mr Gibbons about a matter between the friend and Dale Jenkins.

"Harry was threatening (Dale) Perry for a while,” he said.

"I thought that was bulls---.

"We touched heads.”

Police asked him if he thought it was justified to headbutt Mr Bevan.

Mr Gibbons replied he did not mean to hurt Mr Bevan.

The court heard CCTV showed Mr Gibbons headbutt Mr Bevan and then hotel staff escorted a willing Mr Gibbons out of the venue.

Defence barrister Ross Lo Monaco said his client walked down Arthur St towards William St on which both he and Mr Jenkins lived, but instead of turning one way to go home, Mr Gibbons turned the opposite way and walked to Mr Jenkins' home.

Mr Gibbons told police he had gone to Mr Jenkins' unit door to "talk” about Mr Bevan and Mr Perry but Mr Jenkins "stood right up at me”.

"We just had a bit of whatever it was... I don't really remember much about it,” he said.

Police put Mr Jenkins' version of events to Mr Gibbons which said Mr Jenkins had gone to a neighbour's place about a dog and when he turned around, Mr Gibbons was standing right in front of him and accused Mr Jenkins of trying to punch him.

Mr Jenkins claimed Mr Gibbons then punched him multiple times, broke a bottle over his head and used it to stab him in the neck.

Police told Mr Gibbons they had seen Mr Jenkins's neck and there was a scar consistent with his version.

Mr Gibbons said he did not break a bottle on Mr Jenkins or stab him in the neck with glass, but recalled there being glass on the floor in Mr Jenkins' unit.

Mr Gibbons said the thought the altercation with Mr Jenkins took place at Mr Jenkins' unit front door.

The court was told an eyewitness put the pair in a court-yard of the complex and DNA samples from a pool of blood on concrete outside.

The scene of crime report mentioned nothing about glass inside the unit, only on concrete outside.

Mr Lo Monaco told the jury Mr Gibbons would give them information during the trial he didn't give in the police interview including that he had gone to Mr Jenkins' door, the door was answered by Mr Jenkins and then Mr Jenkins said he needed to talk to a neighbour about a dog so they both walked to that door.

Mr Lo Monaco said Mr Gibbons would then tell them Mr Jenkins kept attacking him even after falling on the ground from "self defence” punches from Mr Gibbons.

Mr Gibbons took the stand before lunchtime yesterday. The trial continues today.