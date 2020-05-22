‘Just amazing’: 21 homes under contract in 21 days

Jason Rayner, aka "Mr Real Estate", has seen first-hand the confidence still remaining in the Rockhampton residential property market.

IT IS easy for real estate agents to talk up a positive game, but Rockhampton’s Jason Rayner has the stats to back it up.

“In April during the COVID period, we still managed to sell 16 properties which was totally unexpected,” the boss at Mr Real Estate Rockhampton said yesterday.

“This month, we’ve placed 21 properties under contract in the first 21 days. It’s just amazing.”

Last week the Herron Todd White Residential Month in Review May 2020 report placed Rockhampton, Gladstone and Emerald in the nine o’clock “rising market” position of its national property clock for houses.

Bundaberg was the only Central Queensland town to make the prime 12 o’clock “peak of market” position.

No CQ towns fell into the “declining market” slot, nor the “bottom of market” position which was occupied by Brisbane and Ipswich among others.

Mr Rayner said he’d personally seen the proof to back up HTW’s placement of Rockhampton in the “rising market” position.

“We’ve come out of the blocks, hopefully on the other side of COVID, like just blast off,” he said.

“It has just been like an atomic bomb reaction when we were thinking it was going to be slow.

“Our reaction to the whole situation is quite optimistic with confidence that we’ve never seen before.”

Mr Rayner said these positive signs were there before the impacts of coronavirus struck.

“Up to March it (market) was fantastic,” he said.

“During the COVID period it probably slowed by about 40 per cent.

“That was partially due to tenants not allowing us into the properties that we were selling and also older people not wanting us at their properties because they were scared of the COVID-19 virus.

“The other thing that really affected the market was open homes - not being able to get the people there on a Saturday was something that really made it hard for us.

“When we couldn’t get the people through, it changed the way we had to do business.

“So where we used to meet 40 groups of people on a Saturday, that stopped.”

Mr Rayner has been running regular “news videos” on his Facebook page with everything from market updates to tips.

“We’ve actually pushed up our internet marketing and our Facebook, Instagram, Domain, Real Estate.com marketing by about 60 per cent.

“This gives the sellers much more scope.”