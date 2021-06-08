Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Four-year-old Tharnicaa Murugappan is being hospitalised for a suspected blood infection. PIC: Facebook/Bring Priya, Nades and their girls home to Biloela
Four-year-old Tharnicaa Murugappan is being hospitalised for a suspected blood infection. PIC: Facebook/Bring Priya, Nades and their girls home to Biloela
News

Tamil girl to be evacuated to Perth for medical treatment

Lachlan Berlin
7th Jun 2021 4:29 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An Australia-born girl being held in detention on Christmas Island will need to be evacuated to Perth due to an illness.

Tharnicaa Murugappan, who is nearly four years old, needs medical treatment for a suspected blood infection, according to Home to Bilo's Facebook page.

Tharnicaa was hospitalised on June 6, after suffering a high fever, vomiting, diarrhoea and dizziness for the past 10 days.

"Pls keep our little cockatoo in your hearts," the campaign page said.

Home to Bilo is a campaign led by Biloela residents to bring Tharnicaa and her family back into the community.

Four-year-old Tharnicaa Murugappan (right) with her sister Kopika (left). PIC: Facebook/Bring Priya, Nades and their girls home to Biloela
Four-year-old Tharnicaa Murugappan (right) with her sister Kopika (left). PIC: Facebook/Bring Priya, Nades and their girls home to Biloela
christmas island detention home to bilo
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coast Guard rushes to late-night emergency radio beacon

        Premium Content Coast Guard rushes to late-night emergency radio beacon

        News The vessel in distress that had activated the beacon had left Rosslyn Bay earlier in the day with one adult and two children on board.

        Council approves 400-plot gravesite at Rocky cemetery

        Premium Content Council approves 400-plot gravesite at Rocky cemetery

        Council News No new burial crypt plots have been available at the cemetery since 2016, when...

        Nearly half of museum of art funding spent locally

        Premium Content Nearly half of museum of art funding spent locally

        Council News $15.4 million of the $31.5 million project had been used for local procurement...

        Grab a bag of preloved books for just $5 at the library

        Premium Content Grab a bag of preloved books for just $5 at the library

        Books ‘Whether it is fiction, nonfiction, children’s or adult titles, there will be...