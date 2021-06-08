Tamil girl to be evacuated to Perth for medical treatment

Four-year-old Tharnicaa Murugappan is being hospitalised for a suspected blood infection. PIC: Facebook/Bring Priya, Nades and their girls home to Biloela

An Australia-born girl being held in detention on Christmas Island will need to be evacuated to Perth due to an illness.

Tharnicaa Murugappan, who is nearly four years old, needs medical treatment for a suspected blood infection, according to Home to Bilo's Facebook page.

Tharnicaa was hospitalised on June 6, after suffering a high fever, vomiting, diarrhoea and dizziness for the past 10 days.

"Pls keep our little cockatoo in your hearts," the campaign page said.

Home to Bilo is a campaign led by Biloela residents to bring Tharnicaa and her family back into the community.