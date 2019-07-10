Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CCTV cameras capture petty theft at Coffs restaurant.
CCTV cameras capture petty theft at Coffs restaurant. Contributed
Crime

'Just sad': Man filmed stealing mirrors in bizarre break-in

Jasmine Minhas
by
10th Jul 2019 4:00 PM | Updated: 4:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LOCAL restaurant owner could only describe it as "just sad" after his CCTV cameras captured the moment a thief broke into the building - and took off with two mirrors.

Guru's owner Bhaskar Samnath said the petty theft, which has since been reported to police, took place at the Park Ave restaurant over the weekend.

The footage reveals a man wearing a backpack walk in through a rear door, before pulling his hood up and leaving the scene carrying the two wall mirrors.

Luckily, little damage was left behind.

CCTV cameras capture petty theft at Coffs restaurant.
CCTV cameras capture petty theft at Coffs restaurant. Contributed

Mr Samnath shared the CCTV images after the Advocate reported there have been a number of break-ins and thefts from cars in Park Beach, Boambee and Toormina areas recently.

As the holiday period has begun, local police have been pro-active in warning locals to particularly lock up their cars.

Locals are advised to try to park in well-lit areas, ensure valuables are stored out of sight, close windows and lock doors.

If you have any information on thefts or break-ins in the area, contact local police on 66910799 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

break in coffs harbour theft
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Thousands sign overnight petition to change rehab location

    premium_icon Thousands sign overnight petition to change rehab location

    Business The petition was started at 6pm last night and by the start of business this morning more than 2,000 had signed the petition.

    Munster mentor says star will shine at No.1

    premium_icon Munster mentor says star will shine at No.1

    Rugby League Cameron Munster will make fullback move a winner says former coach

    CRIME WRAP: Police appeal for community assistance

    premium_icon CRIME WRAP: Police appeal for community assistance

    Crime Mining town hit by a string of offences, including property offences

    MAP: Where the water will flow when the barrage is raised

    premium_icon MAP: Where the water will flow when the barrage is raised

    Council News Mayor says plan to raise the barrage 50cm is modest