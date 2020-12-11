‘Just snapped’: Man assaulted woman and stole her car

A MAN who slapped a victim in the back of the head and punched them so they walked backwards into a gate will be released from prison in time for Christmas.

Lucas Charles Morris Vincent Jarrod Dynevor, 28, pleaded guilty on December 4 to seven charges including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, drive while disqualified by a court order, two common assaults, stealing car keys and taking liquor into a restricted area.

All charges arose from Dynevor’s behaviour on October 16, 2020, at Woorabinda.

Police prosecutor Sargeant Shaun Janes said Dynevor slapped the victim over the back of her head after calling her a dog, and punched her, knocking her into a gate, causing her to fall to the ground.

He said Dynevor also grabbed the victim by the left shoulder, causing her to lose balance and fall to the ground.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said Dynevor had been in a relationship with the victim for nine months but they were no longer together.

She said her client was not sure what happened at the time, he just recalled “just snapping”.

Magistrate Jason Schubert ordered Dynevor to a six-month prison term, declared 48 days presentence custody and parole release on December 16, 2020.

Dynevor was also disqualified from driving for two years.