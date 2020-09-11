Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
More than 1000 schoolies are expected to make their way to Noosa despite the State Government cancelling formal Schoolies’ festivities. Picture: Richard Gosling
More than 1000 schoolies are expected to make their way to Noosa despite the State Government cancelling formal Schoolies’ festivities. Picture: Richard Gosling
News

‘Just welcome them’: Noosa asked to embrace 1000 schoolies

Matt Collins
11th Sep 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:51 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Schoolies organisers have encouraged locals to roll out the welcome mat when more than 1000 school leavers make their way to Noosa in November.

To celebrate the end of their high school education, it is estimated at least 1000 schoolies will embark on Noosa's beaches to let their hair down after a less-than-ideal final year of studies.

Coast tourism operators braced for Schoolies surge

Red Frogs' National Schoolies co-ordinator Chris George said while there were no structured events or festivities, the teams of volunteers would be on hand to make sure all Schoolies stayed safe during their Noosa stay.

"Our volunteers will focus on the student's welfare and making sure they get home OK," he said.

"The teams will be cooking in-house pancakes and engaging with students in their hotels.

"We will be checking out beaches and dark areas, and making sure they get back to their accommodation safely."

Schoolies 'unlikely' to get refunds

Mr George encouraged Noosa locals to offer a friendly welcome to the school leavers, reminding residents that they will become "future tourists".

"Just welcome them," he said.

"Noosa is open for business as a tourist destination, at the end of the day they are just local domestic tourists."

Noosa Police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Troy Cavell confirmed they were preparing for at least 1000 school leavers in town for their end-of-year celebrations.

"Noosa Police will actively patrol during Schoolies week and have a dedicated crew as an extra, rostering permitting, to proactively be out there liaising with the younger groups attending Noosa area," Sen-Sgt Cavell said.

"Noosa accommodation providers are monitoring the bookings, some have blacked out availability, and will advise police, council (and) Tourism Noosa of accommodation bookings."

Sen-Sgt Cavell confirmed, to his knowledge, there were 452 schoolies bookings as of Wednesday, September 9.

letterspromo
noosa police noosa schoolies red frogs
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police to track perpetrators who hit parked vehicle in CBD

        Premium Content Police to track perpetrators who hit parked vehicle in CBD

        News Police are looking for two males in their 50s in a Kia Rio.

        Four people reported to be involved in fight on riverbank

        Premium Content Four people reported to be involved in fight on riverbank

        Crime Police were called to the incident and are now making enquiries.

        What left AFL player feeling ‘privileged and very humbled’

        Premium Content What left AFL player feeling ‘privileged and very humbled’

        AFL Brothers women score a comprehensive win on special day for their club.

        Today’s morning rewind of the latest headlines

        Premium Content Today’s morning rewind of the latest headlines

        News See some of the top stories from the last 24 hours