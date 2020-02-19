Justice group tries to stop teen’s return to Woorabinda

THE Woorabinda Justice Group tried to stop a recently turned 18 year old, who had racked up 25 charges as an adult, from returning to the indigenous community.

Terence Earl Gulf made a bail application in ­Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday after being charged with four counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, three stealing, three enter premise and commit indictable offence, four enter premises by break and commit indictable offence, six enter premise with intent to commit indictable offence, one possess tainted property, one enter dwelling with intent by break at night and in company, one attempted enter premises with intent, one contravene direction or requirement and one possess more than allowed liquor in restricted area.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said the justice group, in an email, said Mr Gulf was not welcome at Woorabinda and he had been “leading” younger children to offending.

He said the group also feared Mr Gulf would cause a fatality by his alleged dangerous driving in alleged stolen cars.

Snr Constable Rumford said the group alleged family members were hiding Mr Gulf and he actively avoided police after offending.

“He has not where to go,” he said.

“He’s not welcome back at Woorabinda.”

Defence lawyer Pierre Lammersdorf said the two bail addresses, rejected by the ‘third party’ group, were with his mother and his aunt.

He questioned the group’s authority and relevance to bail address court proceedings.

“They don’t have the final authority,” Mr Lammersdorf said.

He said there were no charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, or any other charges, to back the allegations of speeding off at dangerous speeds from police in stolen vehicle.

Mr Lammersdorf addressed other concerns raised about his client being released back into the Woorabinda community.

“Woorabinda is not the only place with break ins,” he said.

“Vigilante justice can happen in Rockhampton too.”

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale granted Gulf, who had no adult criminal convictions, bail to his mother’s Woorabinda address.

“You have made your community sad and angry,” she said.

His 25 charges have been adjourned until March 24 where he is expected to enter pleas of guilty.