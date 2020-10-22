‘Justice maker’ killed sister

Police officers outside of the Supreme Court of Victoria.

A self-proclaimed "justice maker" who killed his sister, put her body in a car boot and left dramatic notes about the crime has been found guilty of manslaughter.

Ning Wang was acquitted of murder on Thursday after the state's first judge-alone trial in the Supreme Court of Victoria because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"These events and circumstances are sadly suggestive of a man of 68 years of age who was exhausted and tragically in the moment, snapped out of frustration and anger and assaulted his sister without necessarily harbouring in that moment a murderous intent," Justice Rita Incerti wrote in her verdict.

Wang bashed his sister Qin, 57, at his Clayton South home in Melbourne's east before he put her in his car boot and drove to another sibling's home at Burwood East in February 2019.

But before Wang left the home with his badly beaten sister, he left police a series of bizarre notes.

One was signed "justice maker" while another read "Dear officers: I have killed my sister Qin at 7am to acheave (sic) my justice".

He also told them in the notes his 90-year-old father had breakfast at 9am and asked them to contact another family member to care for the elderly man.

Wang felt he had been "cheated" out of $50,000 over a property dispute with his other siblings in China and was struggling to care for his seriously ill father.

But the judge accepted Wang did not plan to kill or seriously injure his sister.

"It would be dangerous to interpret his notes as calculated and well thought out, especially when the absence of planning is considered," she said.

But she labelled the notes "bizarre" and said he was most likely in shock and "reeling" from his actions.

Qin Wang's battered body was found covered in a blanket when she was found in the boot. Her injuries included rib fractures, a broken eye socket and bleeding around her brain.

The judge found the assault left her unconscious and she died from "positional asphyxia" because she was left in a position that stopped her from breathing.

Wang will be sentenced at a later date.

