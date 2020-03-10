Justin Cridland: Bring on the Kiwis

TOUCH: The accolades keep coming for Gladstone's Justin Cridland.

The now Brisbane-based and North Queensland Cowboys premiership hero was selected in the Australian Emus Open men's team that will play in the Trans-Tasman Test Series in Newcastle on the Anzac Day weekend.

ELITE

Playing at a high level since the move south has been of huge benefit according to Cridland. The final-year physiotherapy student was stoked when he got the call-up.

"I was over the moon when I got the news and it was something that I've been working towards for a while," Cridland said.

PREMIER COWBOY

Cridland was a key player for the North Queensland Cowboys who took out the NRL Touch premiership last season and he led the Aussie under-17 side to Trans Tasman glory back in 2017.

He said he relished the mix of study and playing at an elite level.

"Currently, I'm in my final year of my degree and at times the workload of study and training can be a bit draining,: Cridland said.

"But I've always loved my footy and I'm really enjoying my degree, so it's all worth it at the end of the day.

"I wouldn't have it any other way."

BRING ON THE KIWIS

Cridland was confident the Australian team has what it takes against a formidable opponent.

"The Kiwis have always been a very talented and physical side and many of their players have the ability to beat you one on one," he said.

"We will just have to trust our policies and structures."

The Aussies will attend training camps in the next few weeks.

