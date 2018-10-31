Mick Gatto’s son remembered as 'great bloke'

CARLTON identity Mick Gatto's son, who was on Tuesday found dead, had been battling personal problems.

Justin Gatto, 34, is believed to have died near a Spencer St apartment building just after midnight.

News Corp Australia understands he had struggled with personal issues recently and spent significant time in Bali.

Justin Gatto in 2008.

Investigators will prepare a report for the coroner. "The death is not being treated as suspicious," a Victoria Police statement said.

A friend of Mr Gatto has asked that the family's privacy be respected.

The news filtered through the Italian community, which remembered Justin as a "great bloke''.

Justin Gatto had worked as a crane rigger.

It is not clear what Mr Gatto was doing near the building, but his brother owns a construction company nearby.

One man who knows the family said they would be "shattered".

Mick Gatto is mourning the loss of his son. Picture: Mark Stewart

Mr Gatto, who had worked at his father's crane company as a rigger, was involved in a serious car accident in his early 20s when his BMW crashed in Parkville.

He ended up in intensive care, having fallen asleep at the wheel after a long day working in hot weather.

Gatto wrote in his autobiography, I, Mick Gatto, that he would forever be grateful for the work of the Royal Children's Hospital after Justin was born two months' premature.

For 24/7 crisis support and suicide prevention services, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit lifeline.org.au/gethelp