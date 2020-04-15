Juvenile caught for Yeppoon crime spree

The three suspects in the meat department.

YEPPOON businesses who fell victim to 10 break-ins over the Easter weekend can be assured Yeppoon Police have nabbed one of the culprits and are already investigating others involved in the acts of vandalism and theft.

Yeppoon Acting Senior Sergeant Terry Selwood said within 12 hours police had located a 15-year-old juvenile who is now being dealt with in the appropriate manner.

Snr Sgt Selwood said police are still investigating the matter to establish the identity of the 15-year old’s accomplices in the Easter weekend crime spree.

“At this juncture in time I would advise businesses to strongly consider installing CTV and a greater level of security,” Snr Sgt Selwood said.

“We were able to identify the juvenile through CTV footage and apprehend the young man very quickly.

“At a time when social distancing and isolation is not just recommended, it is Federal Government regulated, these people have disregarded the law and people’s safety.

“We take these acts seriously and will continue our investigations until all parties are apprehended.”

Overnight on Sunday, April 10, the businesses broken into or vandalised around Yeppoon CBD included The Barber Shop, Whisk, Hairy Business, megalomania, Indian Tonight, Jaques Coastal Meats, Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Yogalicious, Dominoes and an attempted break-in at accountancy business Charron L Mearns.

In another disregard for the safety of others, on April 3, three men entered Coles Supermarket in Keppel Bay Plaza Yeppoon and thought it would be entertaining to cough on shoppers and staff.

Snr Sgt Selwood said Yeppoon Police are now seeking to identify the would-be jokers and are calling for public assistance to assure these people are being held to account.

“The trio deliberately coughed on an employee and an elderly gentleman who was wearing a face mask,” he said.

“Security were called and spoke to them, but Yeppoon Police are keen to follow up and identify these people as this type of behaviour is not okay,” he said.

“We are currently working with CTV footage to identify the three men and would appreciate any assistance from the public to identify the people involved.

“Most people are being compliant with staying at home, social distancing when they do need to leave the home and doing the right thing.

“We have only issued one fine for noncompliance with people gathering.”

If anyone has any information with regard to the three men in Coles supermarket, please call Yeppoon Station during office hours of 8am-4pm Monday to Friday, or Policelink 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.