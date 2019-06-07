JUVENILE CRIME: 'There needs to be harsher penalties'

THE owner and operator of Rossco Pizza and Cedar Park Supermarket, Ross Lane, wants to see serial juvenile crime offenders held accountable for their actions.

While he appreciates the actions of service providers in trying to keep juveniles out of the court system with preventative services, he believes a line has to be drawn with repeat offenders.

He was among the crowd of concerned citizens attending the Yeppoon Town Hall forum as he expressed his thoughts on the problems plaguing the coast.

"I have been the recipient of juvenile crime on the coast. My businesses have been broken into, things have been stolen, damage to property has occurred and I have had two cars stolen,” Mr Lane said.

"Really, where do we draw the line in the sand, 40% of these juveniles are re-offending, they are getting the equivalent of a smack on the hand then they are going out there and doing it again.

"There were a lot of organisations at the forum talking about seeking funding for programs that enhance preventative measures. That's great but what are we doing about the 40% that just don't care?

"We have four security cameras in the shop, these kids know they are on camera, they know they will be arrested and go before the magistrate and they know they will be charged, and they continue to get bolder and more brazen.

"They are walking out of the courts and back on the streets to re-offend. They are boasting about it on social media such as Snapchat, filming their antics.”

Mr Lane said the consequences for the repeat offending juveniles' actions were not harsh enough.

"If these children come out of juvenile detention services and re-offend, they need to be sent right back there and that needs to continue to happen until they actually get the message that this behaviour is not tolerated.

"They need to be held accountable for their actions, there needs to be harsher penalties. The collective services are pursuing every avenue to help these children without an end to their offences, so the question must be asked at what point do the parents need to take responsibility for their children's action?

"It's like a guard dog with a muzzle, it can bark and bark but the worst it can do is lick you, these young people need to understand that if they are not complying with the law they will be put into juvenile detention and be held responsible for their actions.”

Cedar Park News owner and Cedar Shopping Complex manager Lisa White said the forum was one step in solving the issues of personal and property safety but more work was needed to address the issues.

"There were some good points made at the forum and it was good to hear what is being done by police, council and service providers but to be honest, it was also frustrating for those of us who have been targeted by these juveniles,” Ms White said.

"Most of the businesses at Cedar Park have been targeted not just once but multiple times. There has been theft, damage to property and even an assault on one employee.

"Our staff are concerned for their safety so it is understandable that we want solutions.

"When I was growing up our parents were held responsible if we were getting up to mischief. Perhaps in addition to preventative services for the children, there needs to be some re-education and responsibility taken by the parents in these situations where children are roaming the streets at all hours and indulging in a wanton crime spree.”