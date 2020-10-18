Juvenile in court for attempting to rob woman at knifepoint

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Children’s Court on October 15 to one count each of attempted armed robbery and serious assault. Picture: Contributed

A JUVENILE offender, who held a 66-year-old woman by knifepoint and demanded her car keys, has been ordered a period of probation for her offending.

The 14-year-old defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Children’s Court on October 15 to one count each of attempted armed robbery and serious assault.

Crown prosecutor Alana Murray said on July 22, 2019, the defendant, who was with a juvenile friend, pulled a Stanley Knife on a 66-year-old woman in the Spotlight car park and demanded her car keys.

Ms Murray said the defendant threatened to stab the victim if she didn’t hand over her keys.

She said the victim refused and an off-duty paramedic walked over to help negotiate with the defendant but was unsuccessful.

She said the defendant’s juvenile friend intervened, disarming her and pulling her away. They were found 1km from the store and taken to Rockhampton Watchhouse.

Regarding the serious assault, Ms Murray said police picked up the defendant and her friend on January 15 to take them to a boxing class at the YMCA hall, which was part of an operation aimed at assisting juveniles in their rehabilitation.

She said the defendant refused to participate and was taken home.

She said before the defendant walked away from the police car, she spat all over the officer.

Barrister Maree Willey said her client was sniffing deodorant cans on the day of the attempted robbery offence.

Ms Willey said, while threats were made, there was no actual violence.

She said her client was somewhat influenced by her friend and had since distanced herself from them, as well as ceased sniffing.

She said her client experienced no issues with mental health, drugs or alcohol and there were no issues at home.

The defendant was ordered to one-year probation with no convictions recorded.