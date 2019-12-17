Juvenile involved in police car ram raid

A GROUP allegedly rammed a police car before breaking into three businesses on Monday night.

About 1.30am, police noticed an alleged stolen Mazda CX-5 travelling south on Moores Creek Rd and activated light and sirens. The driver allegedly turned the vehicle around and started heading north.

Police pulled up behind the vehicle on North St, where it allegedly reversed into their car and took off. Police found the vehicle a short time later on Kent St.

Atomic Beauty, Gypsy Divine and Samos Fish Bar on Archer St were all allegedlybroken into. Police confirmed three people had been charged.

A 14 year-old girl has been charged with three counts of break and enter, unlawful use of motor vehicle and deprivation of liberty. She will be dealt with through the Youth Justice Act.

A woman, 18, has been charged with dangerous operation of motor vehicle, two counts of driving with a suspended license, two stealing, one each of evade police, fraud, receive tainted property and unlawful use of motor vehicle.

She is expected to face court tomorrow.

A 26-year-old man faces one charge of unlawful use of motor vehicle. He will appear in court in January.