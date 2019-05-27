Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO
Letters to the Editor

Juvenile jail overcrowding 'the result of poor discipline'

27th May 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIA, open your eyes. The Four Corners program (13/5) highlighted the result of years of turning a blind eye to proper discipline through parenting and schooling.

Two Qld juvenile centres are full and the program focused on juveniles spilling over into adult jails.

I can't see what they are complaining about when Blind Freddy could tell you their policy and laws protecting juveniles is the cause.

Stop complaining about the problem which has been engineered by government "experts".

The answer is simple, build more detention centres and jails, because, according to the "experts", parent disciplining and school discipline is unethical. The "experts" have spoken - you reap what you sow.

Another "brilliant program" was highlighted in Mark Latham's maiden speech, quoting the Australian census showing 1300 LGBTIQ people on the last census, therefore the "experts" want to force all schoolchildren to be part of the Safe Schools program.

What a joke; politicians need to take a sanity check.

JAY NAUSS, Glen Aplin

More Stories

discipline juvenile justice letter to the editor toowoomba list
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    O'Rourke urges colleagues to vote against their own member

    premium_icon O'Rourke urges colleagues to vote against their own member

    Politics 'I will proudly stand up to anyone when it comes to defending the interest of Rockhampton and CQ'

    Landry slams Mayor's claims she's forgotten her community

    premium_icon Landry slams Mayor's claims she's forgotten her community

    News 'I want to see words of support matched genuine action'

    Barra Bash 'turned it on' for Honey Badger

    premium_icon Barra Bash 'turned it on' for Honey Badger

    News Nick Cummins fell in love with the Rockhampton region over weekend