Juvenile offenders leave victim concerned for safety

Emma Burgess with her much loved Hyundai before it was stolen

EMU Park resident Emma Burgess has been left feeling insecure and violated after young thieves broke into her home while she was asleep and stole cash and her car keys from her bedroom before stealing her Hyundai Getz and using it as a getaway vehicle.

Emma said the young burglars broke in through the front door of the two-storey home she shares with her parents, damaging the lock and quietly moved through the bedrooms while everyone was asleep.

“I had finished a long shift and was sleeping heavily at the time; they were so quiet we didn’t hear a thing. It was only when they set the car alarm off that we woke up,” Emma said.

“I feel so violated, this happened in our own home, it’s frightening to think they watched as I slept, anything could have happened, that is something that is hard to get over.

“It really does make you feel uncomfortable and question your safety even in your own home.

“My parents are in the process of changing all the locks and plan to have security cameras installed.

“Even more frightening is that these people were very young and my car was just one of several they stole in the same way.

“The car is still impounded and I won’t get it back for at least another week, I haven’t seen what damage may have been caused at this stage but the culprits were clocked doing 160kph by police on their way back to Rockhampton so they have certainly flogged it.”

The car was located on Tuesday morning at Koongal.

At 20 years old, Emma was gifted the Hyundai for her 16th birthday by her parents.

“It’s a lovely little car, I plan to give a good clean when I bring it home.

“I’ll be happy to get it back again.”

On Tuesday Police arrested two boys with multiple charges after they allegedly broke into several residences and stole a number of vehicles over a two-day period.

At around 10pm on June 7, a motor vehicle was stolen during a burglary at a residence in Berserker.

The two boys allegedly stole another four vehicles and broke into or attempted to break into several residences in the Emu Park, Yeppoon and North Rockhampton areas on the night of June 8.

At around 3am on June 9, the two boys were arrested in Emu Park driving two of the stolen vehicles and were placed in the custody of Youth Justice.

A 13-year-old Woorabinda boy was charged with five counts of unlawful use of motor vehicle, three counts of burglary, unlicensed driving, wilful damage, enter dwelling with intent, attempted enter dwelling, two counts of enter premises and commit and possess utensil.

A 15-year-old Woorabinda boy was charged with five counts of unlawful use of motor vehicle, three counts of burglary, unlicensed driving, wilful damage, enter dwelling with intent, attempted enter dwelling, enter premises and commit and possess utensil.

Both boys will appear in the Rockhampton Children’s Court.

Police want to remind the community to be vigilant in locking up their homes and vehicles.

For information on vehicle and home security, go to

https://mypolice.qld.gov.au/news/2019/05/22/changing-perspectives-on-property-crime-vehicle-security/

https://mypolice.qld.gov.au/news/2019/05/29/changing-perspectives-on-property-crime-home-security/