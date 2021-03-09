Juvenile starlet works well in lead-up to $500K race

Trainer Kevin Hansen and Sweet Dolly after her Callaghan Park gallop on Monday morning. Photo: Tony McMahon.

Trainer Kevin Hansen and Sweet Dolly after her Callaghan Park gallop on Monday morning. Photo: Tony McMahon.

Queensland’s juvenile starlet Sweet Dolly passed her final gallop in preparation for Saturday’s $500K 2YO Jewel (1200m) at the Gold Coast in scintillating fashion early on Monday morning.

With race jockey Justin Stanley up, Rockhampton trainer Kevin Hansen chose to work the unbeaten filly on the grass course proper at Callaghan Park.

“I sent her out with stablemate, the open horse Casino Thoughts, with the idea for her to pick him up during the gallop but he pulled too hard so she never went with him,” Hansen said.

“However, I was very pleased with her work going three quarter pace from the 800m and a working gallop down the straight. It was good work.”

Stanley felt likewise, indicating Sweet Dolly was not a brilliant track worker.

“She went well and I was very happy with the work,” Stanley commented.

Hansen was particularly satisfied that Sweet Dolly “had pulled up very well” after the gallop.

Then he made known his feelings which the rival trainers with the other 16 nominations in the Jewel may have preferred not to have heard.

“I really think she has improved since her last win,” Hansen revealed.

He was referring to Sweet Dolly’s annihilation of a strong field of juveniles at the Sunshine Coast on February 27, winning by 4.8 lengths in the brilliant time of 57.95 for the 1000m.

In her wake was the quality filly Glorious Ruby and it must be remembered that Sweet Dolly was first-up for 10 weeks and started from the outside gate.

Sweet Dolly’s jockey Justin Stanley heads the Queensland Jockeys premiership for the current season.

In Saturday’s glamour Gold Coast race, Sweet Dolly as a filly carries the set weight of just 55kg which is a luxury and the least she has had on her back in her three wins.

A dozen male opponents in the Jewel will race with 57kg so weights and measures are all in favour of the Rockhampton filly.

Fellow Callaghan Park trainer Graeme Green will oppose Sweet Dolly with his Mackay winning Jewel Qualifier, the Better Than Ready colt Ahooshu.

Hansen said Sweet Dolly and travelling companion Casino Thoughts an entry, for an Open (900m) at the Gold Coast, would leave for there early on Wednesday morning.

Trainer Tom Button has entered Miss Lot Won and Rollinwiththeflow, a pair of Rockhampton connected three-year-olds for the $500K Jewel for that age group at the same meeting.

Sweet Dolly’s jockey Justin Stanley drove north after the early morning Rockhampton gallop to Monday’s Mackay meeting where he rode two winners.

Stanley heads the Queensland Jockeys premiership for the current season with 87 winners.

Callaghan Park trainers landed four winners at Mackay – Clinton Taylor (Hey Pal); Ricky Vale (Trump Me); Nick Walsh (Princess Rules) and Stephen Rundle (Motherlode).

Rockhampton-owned Marway backs up on the Kensington track at Randwick, Sydney, on Wednesday in an 1150m sprint.

A first-up Sydney winner on Australia Day, Marway finished a creditable fourth over 1000m last Wednesday at Warwick Farm behind boom sprinter Lost and Running.

On Wednesday, he drops 3kg in weights and will be ridden by Joshua Parr.

In early markets Marway (Race 5 – TAB 2) is listed as a $13 chance with the favourite Vowmaster at $1.95.

The Rockhampton Jockey Club stages it first feature Saturday meeting for 2021 this week with the St Pat’s Race Day.

Tickets are selling fast with some still left for the very popular Pimm’s Party at the Park.

