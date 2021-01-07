Menu
Generic of juvenile crime with young teenage boy sitting outside the court with scales of justice in background.
Crime

Juveniles arrested after CQ crime spree

Kerri-Anne Mesner
7th Jan 2021 8:49 AM
Four juveniles have been arrested following a crime spree across Central Queensland where they allegedly broke into properties, stole cars and causing damage.

The boys allegedly broke into many properties from Westwood to Yeppoon using stolen 4WD vehicles including a Dodge Ram, Landcruisers and a BT50.

Between January 5 and January 6, police located the offenders at Woorabinda and Rockhampton.

A 14-year-old Woorabinda boy was charged with one count of burglary and commit indictable offence, two counts of enter premises and commit indictable offence, two counts of enter dwelling with intent, five counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one count of wilful damage.

A 16-year-old Woorabinda boy was charged with five counts of burglary and commit indictable offence, five counts of enter premises and commit indictable offence, two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one count of wilful damage.

A 15-year-old Koongal boy was charged with two counts of burglary and commit indictable offence, two counts of enter premises and commit indictable offence, one count of unlawful use of motor vehicle, one count of wilful damage and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon.

A 17-year-old Park Avenue boy was charged with three counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and seven counts of stealing.

A 17-year-old Woorabinda boy was charged with one count of unlawful use of motor vehicle and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon.

They will all appear in the Rockhampton Children’s Court this week.

