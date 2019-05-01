Juveniles arrested after crime spree across CQ towns

POLICE arrested multiple teenagers in Blackwater on Monday in relation to a number of vehicle and property offences that spanned across towns.

Police have alleged that at 11.52am on Monday morning they were advised by a member of the public that a silver Nissan Navara utility had been stolen from the Woorabinda area.

During their investigations police received information that the stolen vehicle was travelling towards the Blackwater area.

Police say that at approximately 12.41am, the stolen vehicle was seen by police in Bluff, however when police attempted to intercept the vehicle it evaded police.

Blackwater police deployed multiple resources which conducted coordinated patrols of the area after the car was sighted.

Police have said that during the patrols, four juveniles were observes on Bendee Crescent but have again evaded police by running through Boronia and Mangrove Streets as well as the surrounding areas.

Police pursued the juveniles on foot, and with the assistance of the local community, two boys aged 13 and 14 years-old were arrested nearby.

Shortly after theses arrests police were able to arrest the other two boys, aged 12 and 15 years-old at different addresses in Blackwater, also with the assistance of the community.

As a result of the arrests and investigations relating to this and other matters, the boys were charged with the following offences.

The 15-year-old boy was charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, evading police, unlicensed driving, exceeding the speed limit, obstructing police, trespassing, attempted enter dwelling with intent, wilful damage and unlawful possession of suspected stolen property.

The 14-year-old boy was charged with four counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, two counts of burglary and commit indictable offence, wilful damage, trespass and obstructing police.

The 13-year-old boy was charged with five counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, three counts of burglary and commit indictable offence, wilful damage, unlicensed driving, trespassing and obstructing police.

The 12-year-old boy was charged with attempted robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, wilful damage, trespass and obstructing police.

They will be dealt with according to the provisions of the Youth Justice Act 1992.

Police have said they would like to thank the community for their support and the continued partnership with police to stamp out property crime from our community.

They also said this was a good reminder for the community to continue to ensure vehicles and property are secured and to report any suspicious behaviour.

