Juveniles charged after allegedly stealing bicycles
TWO teenage boys have been charged after allegedly stealing two bicycles from two other boys at a park in North Rockhampton at the weekend.
The alleged offence happened about 2pm on Sunday at a park on Glenmore Rd, Park Avenue.
A 13-year-old Kawana boy and a 15-year-old Park Avenue boy have each been charged with two counts of robbery in company.
According to a Queensland Police Service spokesman, a third suspect, a 14-year-old Kawana boy, had not been charged over the incident.
The teens are due to appear in Rockhampton Children’s Court at a later date.