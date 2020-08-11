Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rockhampton Detectives have charged three teenage boys after the alleged theft of two bicycles in Park Avenue.
Rockhampton Detectives have charged three teenage boys after the alleged theft of two bicycles in Park Avenue.
Crime

Juveniles charged after allegedly stealing bicycles

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
11th Aug 2020 10:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO teenage boys have been charged after allegedly stealing two bicycles from two other boys at a park in North Rockhampton at the weekend.

The alleged offence happened about 2pm on Sunday at a park on Glenmore Rd, Park Avenue.

A 13-year-old Kawana boy and a 15-year-old Park Avenue boy have each been charged with two counts of robbery in company.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokesman, a third suspect, a 14-year-old Kawana boy, had not been charged over the incident.

The teens are due to appear in Rockhampton Children’s Court at a later date.

bicycle theft park avenue rockhampton police tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three people injured in after-dark collision

        Premium Content Three people injured in after-dark collision

        News They were transported to hospital in stable conditions.

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.

        Freshen up has Bat A Kat on track for success at Rocky

        Premium Content Freshen up has Bat A Kat on track for success at Rocky

        Horses Jockey Ashley Butler takes the ride in today’s Open Handicap.

        Man allegedly dived head first into taxi’s front seat

        Premium Content Man allegedly dived head first into taxi’s front seat

        News Man said others wanted to kill him during drama