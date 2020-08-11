Juveniles charged after allegedly stealing bicycles

Rockhampton Detectives have charged three teenage boys after the alleged theft of two bicycles in Park Avenue.

TWO teenage boys have been charged after allegedly stealing two bicycles from two other boys at a park in North Rockhampton at the weekend.

The alleged offence happened about 2pm on Sunday at a park on Glenmore Rd, Park Avenue.

A 13-year-old Kawana boy and a 15-year-old Park Avenue boy have each been charged with two counts of robbery in company.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokesman, a third suspect, a 14-year-old Kawana boy, had not been charged over the incident.

The teens are due to appear in Rockhampton Children’s Court at a later date.