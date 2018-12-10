Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A crash occurred on Main St on Saturday morning around 10am.
A crash occurred on Main St on Saturday morning around 10am. Glen Morris
Crime

Juveniles charged after weekend car theft crime spree

vanessa jarrett
by
10th Dec 2018 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GROUP of juveniles have been charged with a string of offences following their early Saturday morning antics across north Rockhampton.

Police have confirmed a group of boys, 12-year-old, a 13-year-old, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, were involved with the thefts of two vehicles and a separate attempted break and enter.

One of the vehicles was involved in a serious crash later that morning.

The group have been charged with burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, trespassing, entering a dwelling with intent, obstructing police and wilful damage.

During the first incident, the group broke into Rockhampton Prestige on Musgrave St and stole a Volkswagen Jetta sedan.

The car belonged to a staff member.

It was located at 2.20am on Saturday morning when it was involved in a crash on Richardson Rd and Alexandra St.

It was reported to have been stolen between 4.30pm on Friday afternoon and 2am Saturday morning.

The vehicle was not badly damaged, but now has mechanical faults as the youths filled it with the wrong fuel.

It's believed the group then tried break into Aurizon's Glenmore Junction Station on Knight St around 4.20am.

Half an hour later, they were involved in another crash.

BANGED UP: The Mazda BT-50 ute was stolen from a Kawana address and a number of knives were found inside.
BANGED UP: The Mazda BT-50 ute was stolen from a Kawana address and a number of knives were found inside. Contributed

The group were driving a Mazda BT-50 dual cab ute that was stolen from an address in Orana Pl, Kawana.

The crash occurred at Haynes and Main St at 4.57am when the ute collided with a taxi.

Witnesses at the scene reported the driver ran a red light and rear-ended the taxi.

Paramedics didn't report any injuries however it is understood the taxi driver received whiplash and was quite shaken up.

The Mazda BT50 dual cab ute was stolen from a Kawana address and a number of knives were found inside the vehicle.
The Mazda BT50 dual cab ute was stolen from a Kawana address and a number of knives were found inside the vehicle. Contributed

Rockhampton CIB Acting Officer in Charge Detective Sergeant Jason Milner urged people to lock their cars and keep cars in safe places.

READ HERE: CCTV footage captures thieves stealing bikes from Rockhampton business

He said as the festive season approaches police are gearing up for their busiest time of the year.

"As school holidays begin we do see an increase in juvenile activity,” he said.

Detective Sergeant Jason Milner.
Detective Sergeant Jason Milner. Allan Reinikka ROK060418adruglab

Det Snr Sgt Milner asked the community to keep an eye out for anything suspicious.

"The public are our eyes and ears.... we need their assistance,” he said.

The group of juveniles are expected to face children's court today.

It was also reported to police contents from a Volkswagen Amarok were stolen when it was parked in a driveway on Kent St in Rockhampton City. This incident is not believe to be linked.

juvenile crime rockhampton children's court rockhampton crash stolen vehicles
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Doubt lingers over JM Kelly's incomplete State Govt projects

    premium_icon Doubt lingers over JM Kelly's incomplete State Govt projects

    Politics LNP questions why the government kept working with the company despite concerns raised in 2016-2017 but says they will keep digging for answers

    • 10th Dec 2018 12:32 AM
    'Nothing left to salvage': Kabra couple loses everything

    premium_icon 'Nothing left to salvage': Kabra couple loses everything

    Weather They had minutes to flee an inferno in catastrophic conditions

    Abandoned boats to be cleared from Fitzroy River

    premium_icon Abandoned boats to be cleared from Fitzroy River

    Environment Work has begun to remove the eyesores

    Wildlife carers predict doomsday scenario for vital species

    premium_icon Wildlife carers predict doomsday scenario for vital species

    Environment Rescuers say they need support to save species

    Local Partners