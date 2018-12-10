Juveniles charged after weekend car theft crime spree

A crash occurred on Main St on Saturday morning around 10am.

A GROUP of juveniles have been charged with a string of offences following their early Saturday morning antics across north Rockhampton.

Police have confirmed a group of boys, 12-year-old, a 13-year-old, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, were involved with the thefts of two vehicles and a separate attempted break and enter.

One of the vehicles was involved in a serious crash later that morning.

The group have been charged with burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, trespassing, entering a dwelling with intent, obstructing police and wilful damage.

During the first incident, the group broke into Rockhampton Prestige on Musgrave St and stole a Volkswagen Jetta sedan.

The car belonged to a staff member.

It was located at 2.20am on Saturday morning when it was involved in a crash on Richardson Rd and Alexandra St.

It was reported to have been stolen between 4.30pm on Friday afternoon and 2am Saturday morning.

The vehicle was not badly damaged, but now has mechanical faults as the youths filled it with the wrong fuel.

It's believed the group then tried break into Aurizon's Glenmore Junction Station on Knight St around 4.20am.

Half an hour later, they were involved in another crash.

BANGED UP: The Mazda BT-50 ute was stolen from a Kawana address and a number of knives were found inside. Contributed

The group were driving a Mazda BT-50 dual cab ute that was stolen from an address in Orana Pl, Kawana.

The crash occurred at Haynes and Main St at 4.57am when the ute collided with a taxi.

Witnesses at the scene reported the driver ran a red light and rear-ended the taxi.

Paramedics didn't report any injuries however it is understood the taxi driver received whiplash and was quite shaken up.

Rockhampton CIB Acting Officer in Charge Detective Sergeant Jason Milner urged people to lock their cars and keep cars in safe places.

He said as the festive season approaches police are gearing up for their busiest time of the year.

"As school holidays begin we do see an increase in juvenile activity,” he said.

Detective Sergeant Jason Milner. Allan Reinikka ROK060418adruglab

Det Snr Sgt Milner asked the community to keep an eye out for anything suspicious.

"The public are our eyes and ears.... we need their assistance,” he said.

The group of juveniles are expected to face children's court today.

It was also reported to police contents from a Volkswagen Amarok were stolen when it was parked in a driveway on Kent St in Rockhampton City. This incident is not believe to be linked.