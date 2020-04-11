Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Juveniles have led police on a high speed chase across the Sunshine Coast tonight
Juveniles have led police on a high speed chase across the Sunshine Coast tonight
Crime

WATCH: Juveniles lead police on dramatic high-speed pursuit

Matty Holdsworth
11th Apr 2020 7:42 PM | Updated: 8:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JUVENILES have led police on a wild chase across the Sunshine Coast in a stolen vehicle tonight, the second offence in as many days.

A Queensland Police Media spokeswoman told the Sunshine Coast Daily a 4WD and trailer had been stolen by the group of juveniles from a Kuluin address. 

It was later filmed by various residents at home with the footage showing the high-speed rampage coursing through the suburban streets.

The spokeswoman said two tyre deflation devices were used, the second to success and the juveniles were arrested on Horton Pde, Maroochydore.

It comes after two juveniles, one from Bli Bli and another from Brisbane, led officers in a similar pursuit from Mooloolah Valley to Dicky Beach on Friday.

More to come.

4wd coronavirus pandemic maroochydore crime stolen cars sunshine coast police district
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: How to come out of isolation fit and healthy

        premium_icon WATCH: How to come out of isolation fit and healthy

        Sport Rocky twins share the secret to staying in shape in the confines of your own home

        COVID-19: Another QLD Health inconsistency, one more CQ case confirmed

        COVID-19: Another QLD Health inconsistency, one more CQ case...

        News Queensland Health Services’ daily COVID-19 report appears to have missed Central...

        UPDATE: BMA confirms CQ miner is positive for COVID-19

        premium_icon UPDATE: BMA confirms CQ miner is positive for COVID-19

        News BMA says contact tracing has been conducted with no abnormal results.

        CQ renters and landlords get help

        premium_icon CQ renters and landlords get help

        News RENTERS in Central Queensland can breath a sigh of relief as a new package to...