Police believe juveniles were responsible for breaking into the Kabra Pub on Rockhampton’s outskirts late on Tuesday night.
Juveniles steal alcohol, donations box in pub break-in

Darryn Nufer
7th Oct 2020 10:30 AM
AUTHORITIES believe juveniles are responsible for a break-in at the Kabra Pub last night.

Police were called to the watering hole on the Capricorn Highway, on Rockhampton’s outskirts, just before midnight.

An initial report suggested three males in their mid-teens were seen fleeing the premises.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the offenders stole alcohol and a donations box during the break-in.

He said the culprits escaped with three one-litre bottles of spirits and two six-packs of spirits.

“They’ve left in an unknown vehicle, in an unknown direction,” the QPS spokesman said.

It is understood that a silver vehicle may be of interest to police.

It may have been at the pub the day prior, and the offenders may have been “casing out” the location.

Police investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131444.

