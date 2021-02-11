Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A gang of juveniles as young as 13-years-old have gone on a 130km joyride from Brisbane’s West End to Kilcoy in a stolen vehicle (file image).
A gang of juveniles as young as 13-years-old have gone on a 130km joyride from Brisbane’s West End to Kilcoy in a stolen vehicle (file image).
Crime

Juveniles steal car, drive over 130km to country town

Ali Kuchel
11th Feb 2021 12:51 PM | Updated: 1:08 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A gang of juveniles as young as 13-years-old have gone on an alleged 130km joyride in a stolen vehicle from Brisbane's West End to Kilcoy.

The juveniles, ranging in age from 13 to 16 from Brisbane and Cherbourg, allegedly stole a car and have become allegedly tangled in a series of theft offences throughout their journey across southeast Queensland.

According to Toogoolawah police officer in charge sergeant John Cumner, the vehicle used in the joyride was stolen from West End earlier that day.

Multiple police officers from Lowood, Esk and Toogoolawah tracked the juveniles, who in Kilcoy, fled the stolen vehicle, police will allege.

Sergeant Cumner said a 14-year-old female, 15-year-old male and 16-year-old male were remanded in custody to appear in the Caboolture Children's court on February 26.

The other juveniles involved were charged and released on bail to appear in the same court on February 17.

toogoolawah police youth crime
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATED: Parkhurst fall follows an electric shock

        Premium Content UPDATED: Parkhurst fall follows an electric shock

        News The man in his 20s was taken to Rockhampton Hospital

        Silent Disco sounds great as Keppel Sessions’ intro act

        Premium Content Silent Disco sounds great as Keppel Sessions’ intro act

        News The “dome” is disco-ready with headsets, lights and movie projectors, and able to...

        Jobs lost: Full details behind H&M Rockhampton closure

        Premium Content Jobs lost: Full details behind H&M Rockhampton closure

        Fashion & Beauty The retail store opened at Stockland in November 2017 and at the time employed 40...

        Beer pong, live music, speciality beers on offer at festival

        Premium Content Beer pong, live music, speciality beers on offer at festival

        News The Big Beer Festival will be held on the riverbank on February 27.