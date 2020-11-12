Juveniles ‘throw rocks, damage cars’ at Rocky Maccas

At least two vehicles were damaged tonight after juveniles reportedly threw rocks at them at a McDonald’s restaurant on Rockhampton’s northside. FILE PHOTO.

At least two vehicles were damaged tonight after juveniles reportedly threw rocks at them at a McDonald’s restaurant on Rockhampton’s northside. FILE PHOTO.

ROCKHAMPTON police are tonight searching for a group of juveniles who allegedly damaged cars at a northside McDonald’s restaurant.

Authorities were notified of the incident about 7.45pm, in which at least two cars reportedly had rocks thrown at them.

Reports suggested at least four juveniles were involved, with one of them allegedly spitting at a senior McDonald’s staffer.

It is not known if the alleged incident with the staffer happened inside the store or outside.

Police were initially searching the nearby High and Blanchard streets areas after the group fled the scene.

It is understood there were witnesses to the alleged wilful damage incidents, including some who captured mobile phone footage.

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444.