Ka-ching, ka-ching: House sells three times in a year

MARK McDonald has sold the same property on three separate occasions before, but never in such a short period of time.

He said the escalating price achieved for 12 North Beach Place at Mudjimba - an increase of $135,000 going from $850,000 in July, 2017, then to $920,000 in March this year and $985,000 in October - was reflective of the lower Maroochy North Shore market.

Mr McDonald said the latest buyer for the property shared the view of many coming into the area that the Mudjimba/Twin Waters area offered a better value proposition than Peregian, Sunshine Beach or Minyama while being close to the beach in a quiet village.

"We cop flak from other agents about the new flight path but its likely to impact for 24 minutes a day, with peace and quiet the rest of the time," he said.

"I've lived here a long time and if there are concerns about it they are not being reflected by the market.

"It's close to Maroochydore and has a quiet, village feel. The current buyer looked long and hard at Peregian but couldn't justify the expense. She saw Mudjimba as better value and a relaxing place to spend time in the future."

Mr McDonald said there had been different reasons for the three sales over such a short time but all had made money and got to where they wanted to go.

"We did well out of it as agents," he said. "It's a great property which is still under priced. There's been several homes here reach the $1 million mark in the last 12 months.