Kabra bike show raises money for Gilliland children

You don’t have to ride a Harley to hang with the Sons of the Southern Cross Rockhampton chapter which will host the Kabra Car and Bike Show this Saturday.

In previous years, they raised over $35,000 towards rural fire brigades and Give Me Five For Kids and, this year, they’ve chosen to support the children of slain nurse Karen Gilliland.

Peter McKeiver has been with the club for about five years, and joined them on their epic, four-day trip to Adelaide in 2018.

“There will be about 100 bikes on show this Saturday, ranging from early Harleys from the 1900s through to whatever anyone shows on,” he said.

“There’s food vans and live bands, a jumping castle and free ice-cream for kids under 12.”

There will be 15 category of prizes, including the Burn Out competition.

Kabra Car and Bike Show