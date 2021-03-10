Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sons of the Southern Cross Rockhampton club.
Sons of the Southern Cross Rockhampton club.
News

Kabra bike show raises money for Gilliland children

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
10th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

You don’t have to ride a Harley to hang with the Sons of the Southern Cross Rockhampton chapter which will host the Kabra Car and Bike Show this Saturday.

In previous years, they raised over $35,000 towards rural fire brigades and Give Me Five For Kids and, this year, they’ve chosen to support the children of slain nurse Karen Gilliland.

Peter McKeiver has been with the club for about five years, and joined them on their epic, four-day trip to Adelaide in 2018.

“There will be about 100 bikes on show this Saturday, ranging from early Harleys from the 1900s through to whatever anyone shows on,” he said.

“There’s food vans and live bands, a jumping castle and free ice-cream for kids under 12.”

There will be 15 category of prizes, including the Burn Out competition.

Kabra Car and Bike Show

  • Kabra Country Hotel, Capricorn Highway
  • Saturday 13 March 12-5pm
  • $5 general admission with under 15 free
  • Entrants $15 on the day or phone Digger on 0400 339 863 for Early Bird registration.
  • Free camping and couertesy bus
kabra car and bike show karen gilliland sons of the southern cross tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $2k raised at Livingstone Women’s Day fundraiser

        Premium Content $2k raised at Livingstone Women’s Day fundraiser

        News Since its inception, the ICare Community Project has raised 53,295.

        Feedback sought on Yeppoon CBD upgrades

        Premium Content Feedback sought on Yeppoon CBD upgrades

        Council News The council is considering additional parking, footpaths and lookout points.

        Dreamtime opportunity for a dozen horticultural trainees

        Premium Content Dreamtime opportunity for a dozen horticultural trainees

        News Applications for paid native plant nursery traineeships close March 17.

        Building industry seminar to be held in Rocky

        Premium Content Building industry seminar to be held in Rocky

        News The building regulator’s free seminar will teach tradies about a frequent building...