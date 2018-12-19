Kabra fruit knocked back because of superficial spots

Tim and Jimmy Keogh at MMM Mangoes and Avocados farm. INSET: A tray of mangoes with the grey spots which are hardly visible.

Tim and Jimmy Keogh at MMM Mangoes and Avocados farm. INSET: A tray of mangoes with the grey spots which are hardly visible. Allan Reinikka ROK110918farmer6

KABRA grower Tim Keogh is urging consumers not to judge their fruit by their looks.

This week, the owner of MMM Mangoes and Avocadoes farm, had his fruit knocked back by a wholesaler because of some superficial grey spots.

The spots are called lenticel spots, a discolouration in the fruit skin, however it does not affect the flesh.

"It's just frustrating to spend a lot of time and money all year to produce this beautiful fruit and for it to be rejected by a spot we have no control over,” he said.

"That is not the reality of eating, they are not perfect.

"Attitudes like this are killing the Australian fresh fruit and vegetable industry.

"Us as farmers are subject to the weather and we can't do anything to change it and these are the challenges we face.”

The spot is believed to be caused when the mangoes are at maturity and there are long days of high temperatures.

Another frustrating part is the fruit they send to wholesalers are still ripening, so they are ready when they get there.

When the fruit is still green, the lenticel spots are "not visible to the naked eye” but as it develops, they become more prominent.

Even when they are fully developed, most people can't see them.

"I can only see them because I know what I am looking for,” he said.

Adding to their woes, these spots makes for cheaper prices - again, even though they don't affect the eating quality.

"When we are making only a couple of dollars profit from each tray, when you take that away it affects our bottom line,” he said.

As the sun has been particularly harsh this year, Mr Keogh has also had to use a sunscreen on the fruit to protect them. The organic product, Surround WP, works like a sunscreen and stops the blistering on the shoulders of the fruit. It is applied through a spray rig.

Mr Keogh didn't have to use it last year because the heat wasn't as bad but he did use it the year before.

This is one of the many measures they put in place to try and produce the best fruit they can.

This year, Mr Keogh says the crop is "okay”.

He is happy with the yields and the size. It isn't a bumper crop like last year but he didn't expect it to be.

"It is what we thought we would have,” he said.

Mr Keogh is anticipating another bumper crop next year.

"It seems to go every second year we have a really good one... but it is early days to say yet,” Mr Keogh said.