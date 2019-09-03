Kabra Pub almost named CQ's favourite watering hole

Kabra Hotel's publican Joe Lidster was over the moon with the support they received from the local community.

IT'S been a tough slog over the years getting the Kabra Hotel up to scratch but for it's publican Joe Lidster, recognition from the CQ community makes it all worthwhile.

One of the region's best kept secrets, the Kabra Pub must be doing something right, coming in a tie for second with the Gracemere Hotel in the The Morning Bulletin's poll to decide CQ's favourite watering hole.

Recognition in the Bully's poll against more fancied rivals was vindication, not only for Ms Lidster's blood, sweat and tears, but also for years of providing unwavering, welcoming hospitality.

"It's absolutely amazing we've come this far, with the love and support of our local patrons and people who have stayed with us over the years. It's very humbling and very much appreciated. Thank you so much,” she said.

She could narrow it down to three key areas why her drinking establishment continues to experience success: cold drinks, good tucker and friendly staff.

"When (visitors) pull up and sit at the bar, they say it's like having a drink on the veranda at home,” she said.

According to Ms Lidster, Kabra Pubs have existed in the area near the railway line since the 1800s before unfortunately burning to the ground.

This latest incarnation, constructed in 1987, was bought by Ms Lidster's family 22 year ago with her taking over the lease five years ago, intent on taking it to the next level.

In it for the long haul, she's just signed another five year lease and has big plans to renovate the bar and kitchen.

"There's a lot I want to do out here but it all boils down to money and I'll keep doing what I can do and enjoy doing it,” she said.

"In the meantime, it will still be the same friendly faces behind the bar and the same great food getting pumped out.

"The Kabra Hotel is where memories are made.”

