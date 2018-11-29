KABRA/STANWELL: Residents told to prepare to leave

Emily Powell had a few small fires in one of her paddocks at her Kabra property. It came very close to the house. The bore has been ruined as a result but the house is safe.

Emily Powell had a few small fires in one of her paddocks at her Kabra property. It came very close to the house. The bore has been ruined as a result but the house is safe. Emily Powell

WHAT WE KNOW

Stanwell and Kabra residents towards Alton Downs have been asked to leave as a large fast-moving fire is travelling in a northerly direction.

3PM: RESIDENTS in Stanwell and Kabra are being told to PREPARE TO LEAVE as multiple bushfires continue to burn across the area.

The bushfire warning level for the fire burning near Josefski Rd is WATCH AND ACT and the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are urging residents to leave before they are unable to.

Another fire is burning at Hopper Rd but there are currently no warnings for this fire.

2.15PM: VISIBILITY is low on Capricorn Highway around Kabra as the fire is spreading.

Many houses are without power and Ergon Energy are assuring their customers they have crews on the ground trying to fix the issues.

26 homes are affected in The Caves area around The Caves, Charlton Rd, Rossmoya Rd, Pershouse Rd and Wattlebank.

89 homes around Kabra are also affected in the areas of Cecil St, Somerset Rd, Capricorn Hwy, Moonmera St, Nerkool St, Kabra Scrubby Creek Rd, Bunerba St, Morgan St, Williams Rd, Wigginton Rd, Wiseman St and Windah St.

The power is estimated to be back on by 7pm Friday. The faults line for Ergon Energy is 13 22 96.

Queensland Ambulance Services have treated 12 patients for heat-related incidents. There has been a total of 23 patients since since last Thursday.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is also in town visiting properties in Kabra and Mount Larcom.

2PM: MULTIPLE houses are under threat at Meteor Park road, Kabra.

A water bomber is being requested for assistance.

14 crews are scene now.

A leave now alert for was issued at 1pm for Stanwell and Kabra residents as a large fast-moving fire is travelling in a northerly direction.

The fire is likely to impact Lion Mountain rd, Bond rd and surrounding streets in the coming hour.