Son of two pastors abused teen girls

A GOLD Coast mother and her church made a secret pact after she came forward with an allegation that the son of two pastors had abused her 13-year-old daughter, a court has heard.

Over the next two years, the man, in his late teens at the time, would go on to sexually assault three other girls.

Kairo Peter Nahi, 21, was sentenced in the Southport District Court yesterday to three years in prison, to be suspended after he had served eight months.

The former teaching student pleaded guilty to 13 counts of indecent treatment of a child and one count of using the internet to procure and meet a child.

Church board members provided a character reference for Nahi and the mother of the first victim later admitted she initially kept quiet to "protect church".

Crown prosecutor Gary Churchill said the girl's mother found out about the assault through social media and "an agreement was reached at church to keep them apart".

Nahi is the son of David and Louise Nahi, who are pastors at Vibe Church in Tweed Heads, and used his connections at church to meet and sexually abuse four teenage girls between 2015 and 2017. There is no suggestion the parents were aware of their son's wrongdoing.

He sent the first victim a text message: "I have other girls your age who are 12 and 13 that I can do these things to."

After finding out about her daughter being assaulted, the mother of the girl went to the pastors with the allegation and reached "an agreement" to keep them both apart.

Months later, Nahi began a Snapchat relationship with another girl who was aged 11. He sent her sexually explicit images and received a photo of her bare breasts.

Nahi convinced the girl to sneak out of home when she was 12 and touched her inappropriately and asked her to perform oral sex.

Later in 2016, Nahi grabbed a 14-year-old at his home and forced her to touch him inappropriately. After he asked to touch her, the girl said "no" and he stopped.

Nahi was eventually caught after the fourth victim, in 2017, called her sister's boyfriend in tears, the court was told. The boyfriend then told the girl's parents who went to the police.

Nahi kissed the girl and forced her to perform oral sex in a Gold Coast garage.

"The offending is relatively brief but that doesn't detract from the aggravating feature that it is somewhat predatory in nature," said Mr Churchill in summarising Nahi's offending.

Outside court, the first victim's mother said she now felt "regret and guilt" for going to the church and not the police in the first instance.

The mother said she was upset the church's board had provided a reference for Nahi.

"All the church's support is for him and not the girls," she said. "I feel like my daughter and I are worth more."

Nahi's barrister Chris Wilson, instructed by Guest Lawyers, said Nahi had to give up his aspirations of becoming a teacher. He said Nahi had been to a psychologist since the incident.

Mr Wilson said Nahi had been attacked by one of the girl's family members and posters of his face had been put up around the Gold Coast.

Judge Catherine Muir said vigilante justice was "unacceptable". But she said his actions had a "devastating" affect on the girls.

Ms Muir ordered he be placed on probation for 18 months after release from prison.